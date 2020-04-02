1  of  67
Wisconsin Coronavirus: Ford donates 3,000 face shields to Green Bay’s HSHS St. Vincent

REDFORD, MI. Mar. 24, 2020 – Dave Jacek, 3D printing technical, wears a prototype of a 3D-printed medical face shield printed at Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center. Ford Motor Company, joining forces with firms including 3M and GE Healthcare, is lending its manufacturing and engineering expertise to quickly expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting coronavirus.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has received 3,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields from Ford Motor Company.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The face shields, when paired with N95 respirators, can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to coronaviurs.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin received its second shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile. The shipment included over 51,000 N95 respirators, 130,840 face/surgical masks as well as face shields, surgical, gowns, coveralls, and gloves.

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) has teamed up with the Brown County Health Department to collect PPE from community members in order to provide healthcare workers with much-needed supplies like N95 masks and gloves.

