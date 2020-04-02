Wisconsin Coronavirus: Ford donates 3,000 face shields to Green Bay’s HSHS St. Vincent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has received 3,000 FDA-approved plastic face shields from Ford Motor Company.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The face shields, when paired with N95 respirators, can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to coronaviurs.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin received its second shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile. The shipment included over 51,000 N95 respirators, 130,840 face/surgical masks as well as face shields, surgical, gowns, coveralls, and gloves.
Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) has teamed up with the Brown County Health Department to collect PPE from community members in order to provide healthcare workers with much-needed supplies like N95 masks and gloves.
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak