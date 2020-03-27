Wisconsin Coronavirus: Governor, DHS to give update on state’s response

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers is expected to participate in a media briefing to provide an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. He will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

During the briefing, officials are expected to answer questions about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as additional steps people can take to avoid illness.

This will be the first media briefing since Gov. Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order went into effect on Wednesday morning. Since then, Wisconsin has seen an increase of over 120 positive cases of coronavirus and at least seven coronavirus-related deaths.

