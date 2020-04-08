Wisconsin Coronavirus: Lawrence University donates PPE to City of Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University has announced they have donated more than 25 boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the City of Appleton for use by health care workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies would normally be used by Lawrence students in science labs. The school’s chemistry and biology departments donated protective gowns, lab coats, goggles, and gloves. Lawrence professors and staff inventoried the school’s PPE supplies to pull together the donations and make them available to the city.

“During these uncertain times around the world, communities are working together in intentional and deliberate ways,” said Christyn Abaray, Lawrence’s athletics director and assistant to the president. “As an entrenched, established member of the Fox Valley community, we at Lawrence readily mobilized to donate the on-campus PPE supplies for our Fox Valley community’s front line. The only way we will persevere is in partnership with each other.”

Lawrence’s spring term began on Monday. All classes are being held via distance learning.

