Wisconsin Coronavirus: Local teen printing 3D face shields for healthcare workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An area teen is stepping up to help with the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment shortage for healthcare workers and first responders in Northeast Wisconsin.

On Thursday, 17-year-old Evan LaViolette visited WFRV Local 5 with some 3D printed frames and face shields he made with a printer he just got a couple of weeks ago.

“So far I have done a total of nine and, within the two days, I have done seven and I plan on keep on cranking them out as fast as I can,” LaViolette tells WFRV Local 5.

LaViolette and his mom, a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, visited with Chris Higgins, another member of the 3D printing community making masks for healthcare workers that WFRV Local 5 told you about last week. Higgins provided LaViolette with the program needed to 3D print the masks as well as the needed filament.

LaViolette adds that he enjoys making the face shields because it gives him something else to do besides homework.

