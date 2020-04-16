Breaking News
Wisconsin Safer at Home order extended to May 26
Wisconsin Coronavirus: Manitowoc’s Metro Jam 2020 canceled

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s long running free summer festival, Metro Jam, that was scheduled for June 19 and 20 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metro Jam planning committee in cooperation with the Manitowoc Jaycees made the decision Thursday out of an abundance of caution and with the health of everyone in mind.

“We were very excited about the lineup we had secured for this June’s festival, including a very exciting English headlining act!  However with all entertainment touring at a standstill and the expectation that large gatherings will likely not be resuming anytime soon, cancellation of the show was the only option.”

The Metro Jam planning committee says they hope the festival will be back in the summer of 2021.

