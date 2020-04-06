Wisconsin Coronavirus: Oconto closes boat launches for the safety of residents, visitors

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oconto has closed the boat launches at Breakwater Park and City Docks until further notice.

City officials say the closure is intended to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Shore fishing will be allowed as long as those fishing practice social distancing, staying six feet apart, according to Oconto officials.

In March, the Menominee City Police Department and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department posted the below photo of anglers lining up along the banks of the Menominee River. Both departments issued a warning, saying that if those fishing are unable to maintain a six-foot distance between them, the walkway along the bridge between Michigan and Wisconsin, they would close it.

