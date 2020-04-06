Wisconsin Coronavirus: Pandemic to peak on April 17, IHME forecasts

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is on track to reach its peak of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17 according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The predictions use data from the World Health Organization and local and national governments. According to IHME, the study presents the first set of estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to coronavirus by day through August.

When the pandemic reaches its peak in Wisconsin, IHME predicts the state will need 1,514 hospital beds. Wisconsin currently has 5,364 available. Despite this, IHME says Wisconsin will need 302 ICU beds – 102 more than healthcare facilities across the state have available.

IHME projects Wisconsin would need about 257 ventilators at the peak of virus.

Wisconsin’s predictions compared to neighboring states & the U.S.

State Peak date Total cases as of April 6 Beds Needed Beds Available Ventilators Need Wisconsin April 17 2,440 1,514 5,364 257 Illinois April 16 11,256 9,255 14,552 1,575 Michigan April 8 17,221 8,674 10,154 1,404 Minnesota April 23 986 1,110 4,983 192 U.S. April 15 330,891 140,823 104,169 24,828

Based on the state’s current death rates, IHME predicts Wisconsin’s daily coronavirus-related death toll to peak at 32. By August 4,644 Wisconsinites are predicted to die due to the coronavirus.

Wisconsin’s predictions compared to neighboring states & the U.S.

State Predicted Daily Death Toll at Peak Current Total Deaths as of April 6 Predicted Death Toll Wisconsin 32 77 4,644 Illinois 208 274 3,629 Michigan 190 727 2,963 Minnesota 24 30 625 U.S. 3,130 8,910 81,766

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit WFRV Local 5’s coronavirus page.

Editor’s Note: This information is based on data available as of April 6, 2020. IHME’s projections change daily as states provide new information.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak