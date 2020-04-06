1  of  62
Closings
Wisconsin Coronavirus: Pandemic to peak on April 17, IHME forecasts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is on track to reach its peak of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17 according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The predictions use data from the World Health Organization and local and national governments. According to IHME, the study presents the first set of estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to coronavirus by day through August.

When the pandemic reaches its peak in Wisconsin, IHME predicts the state will need 1,514 hospital beds. Wisconsin currently has 5,364 available. Despite this, IHME says Wisconsin will need 302 ICU beds – 102 more than healthcare facilities across the state have available.

IHME projects Wisconsin would need about 257 ventilators at the peak of virus.

Wisconsin’s predictions compared to neighboring states & the U.S.
StatePeak dateTotal cases as of April 6Beds NeededBeds AvailableVentilators Need
WisconsinApril 172,4401,5145,364257
IllinoisApril 1611,2569,25514,5521,575
MichiganApril 817,2218,67410,1541,404
MinnesotaApril 239861,1104,983192
U.S.April 15330,891140,823104,16924,828

Based on the state’s current death rates, IHME predicts Wisconsin’s daily coronavirus-related death toll to peak at 32. By August 4,644 Wisconsinites are predicted to die due to the coronavirus.

Wisconsin’s predictions compared to neighboring states & the U.S.
StatePredicted Daily Death Toll at PeakCurrent Total Deaths as of April 6Predicted Death Toll
Wisconsin32774,644
Illinois2082743,629
Michigan1907272,963
Minnesota2430625
U.S.3,1308,91081,766

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit WFRV Local 5’s coronavirus page.

Editor’s Note: This information is based on data available as of April 6, 2020. IHME’s projections change daily as states provide new information.

