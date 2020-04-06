Wisconsin Coronavirus: Pandemic to peak on April 17, IHME forecasts

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is on track to reach its peak of the coronavirus pandemic on April 17 according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The predictions use data from the World Health Organization and local and national governments. According to IHME, the study presents the first set of estimates of predicted health service utilization and deaths due to coronavirus by day through August.
When the pandemic reaches its peak in Wisconsin, IHME predicts the state will need 1,514 hospital beds. Wisconsin currently has 5,364 available. Despite this, IHME says Wisconsin will need 302 ICU beds – 102 more than healthcare facilities across the state have available.
IHME projects Wisconsin would need about 257 ventilators at the peak of virus.
Wisconsin’s predictions compared to neighboring states & the U.S.
|State
|Peak date
|Total cases as of April 6
|Beds Needed
|Beds Available
|Ventilators Need
|Wisconsin
|April 17
|2,440
|1,514
|5,364
|257
|Illinois
|April 16
|11,256
|9,255
|14,552
|1,575
|Michigan
|April 8
|17,221
|8,674
|10,154
|1,404
|Minnesota
|April 23
|986
|1,110
|4,983
|192
|U.S.
|April 15
|330,891
|140,823
|104,169
|24,828
Based on the state’s current death rates, IHME predicts Wisconsin’s daily coronavirus-related death toll to peak at 32. By August 4,644 Wisconsinites are predicted to die due to the coronavirus.
|State
|Predicted Daily Death Toll at Peak
|Current Total Deaths as of April 6
|Predicted Death Toll
|Wisconsin
|32
|77
|4,644
|Illinois
|208
|274
|3,629
|Michigan
|190
|727
|2,963
|Minnesota
|24
|30
|625
|U.S.
|3,130
|8,910
|81,766
Editor’s Note: This information is based on data available as of April 6, 2020. IHME’s projections change daily as states provide new information.
