Wisconsin Coronavirus: Pick ‘n Save to limit number of customers allowed in stores

(WFRV) – Pick ‘n Save and other Kroger stores will now have a limit on how many customers are allowed in their stores in order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a Monday release, the Kroger Family of Companies – Pick ‘n Save’s parent company – will limit the number of customers to 50% of the building code’s calculated capacity to allow for social distancing beginning on Tuesday, April 7.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

According to Kroger, the standard capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet. Under the new capacity limits, Kroger says stores will only allow one person per 120 square feet. Kroger says they will use its QueVision technology, which already provides a count of customers entering and exiting stores.

Kroger stores have already established changes in order to ensure the safety of customers and employees, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals.

According to Kroger officials, they have made additional changes, including:

  • Encouraging associates to wear protective masks and gloves.
  • Expanding associate temperature checks to stores after testing them in distribution centers for several weeks
  • Testing one-way aisles in select markets to determine its effectiveness as a measure to support social distancing
  • Temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier. For more information, contact your local pharmacy location.
  • Customers are still allowed to use reusable shopping bags, unless a state or local ordinance prohibits that.
  • Limiting store hours, including closing early on Easter Sunday.

Kroger stores join a growing group of other stores enacting customer limits or other changes due to the coronavirus, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Costco, Menards, and Festival Foods.

