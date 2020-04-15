UPDATE: Gov. Evers signs Wisconsin coronavirus relief

WEDNESDAY 4/15/2020 2:23 p.m.

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 1038, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 185, within hours of its passage, providing critical support and relief for Wisconsinites during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

State legislatures say the bill will provide immediate assistance to those who lost their jobs by eliminating the one week waiting period for unemployment insurance. The bill would ensure that Wisconsin can capture $2.3 billion in federal aid, including higher Medicaid payments and unemployment benefits. Lawmakers would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in funding.

The governor’s full statement on Assembly Bill 1038 was released earlier today and is available here.

Wisconsin coronavirus relief bill passes state Senate, heads to Gov. Evers' desk

WEDNESDAY 4/15/2020 1:02 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The State Senate has unanimously passed a coronavirus relief bill passed by the State Assembly on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s Assembly session, about two-thirds of the 99 members participated via videoconference out of fears of contracting the virus.

A handful of lawmakers sat in the Assembly chamber, all separated by at least 6 feet. The session got off to a slow start as the chief clerk tried to call the roll but the body ended up approving the bill 97-2.

Governor Tony Evers says he has sent a letter calling for the bill to be sent to his desk immediately, adding in part,

“Although I remain concerned about what is missing from this legislation I have called for this bill to be sent over for my signature as soon as possible. The bill I will sign falls short of what is needed to address the magnitude and gravity of what our state is facing, but I am not willing to delay our state’s response to this crisis.

“Our state is facing significant challenges as we respond to and prevent the spread of COVID19. The bottom line is that we have to do everything we can to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe while also looking towards our economic recovery. People across our state are hurting. We have asked Wisconsinites to make sacrifices so we can keep them safe, and the Legislature needs to do their part.

“My administration has been working to do as much as we can to respond to COVID-19 but we need to have the flexibility and resources to be able to provide necessary support for the people of our state. It’s clear that more legislation will be needed to meaningfully address COVID-19 in Wisconsin and help workers, families, businesses, and farmers.”

