Wisconsin Coronavirus: Rep. Gallagher, Brown Co. Health announce PPE drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay), in partnership with the Brown County Health Department, has announced a Personal Protective Equipment drive to allow the public the opportunity to donate extra PPE to Northeast Wisconsin hospitals and first responders. The drive will begin Tuesday, March 31, and continue as long as needed.

“Healthcare workers and first responders across Northeast Wisconsin work around the clock to keep us safe, and we should do all we can to ensure they’re protected from the coronavirus,” said Rep. Gallagher. “I’m proud to team up with the Brown County Health Department to give Northeast Wisconsinites an easy drop-off location that ensures their donations will go directly to the local heroes on the frontlines of this fight.”

Last week, Governor Tony Evers announced the state had created a website to allow Wisconsinites to donate unused PPE.

“We would like to reiterate Governor Evers statement,” said Ann Steinberger, Acting Public Health Officer for Brown County Public Health. “It is imperative that our healthcare workers and first responders have access to the equipment they need to remain safe and healthy while they care for our communities. Brown County Public Health is calling on companies, schools, and other establishment that may have unused protective equipment available in their facilities do donate whatever they can.”

Individuals interested in donating PPE is asked to email WI08donations@gmail.com or call 920-301-4500 to set a drop-off time and location with staff. Donations of all sizes will be accepted at pre-determined times throughout the week.

The PPE most requested by the Brown County Health Department includes masks (N95, P95, N100, HEPA, and P100 masks), medical gloves, and isolation gowns.

