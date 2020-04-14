Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin Coronavirus: Safer at Home is working, says health officials

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the Safer at Home order is working and Wisconsin is beginning to see a flattening of the coronavirus curve.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to a Tuesday release, a model created by DHS projected Wisconsin would have 22,000 infections by April 8, resulting in about 440 and 1,500 deaths.

“These numbers were based on projected significant exponential growth in positive cases; however, since the Safer at Home order, there has been a decrease in exponential growth in the number of cases. Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March and, over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days,” says DHS.

#SaferatHome, Yes, it's working

“Without effective treatments or a vaccine, the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is through non-pharmaceutical interventions that help us maintain physical distancing,” said Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “The Safer at Home order has been our main intervention in Wisconsin, and we are beginning to see the results.”

“Limiting physical contact between people is our only tool at slowing the spread of this virus,” explained Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. “We will continue to work through our statewide response to develop capacity to implement effective containment strategies across the state. These are critical next steps to prevent a future surge of cases.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order went into effect on March 25 and is set to end on April 24. There is no word yet on whether or not that order will be extended.

Wisconsin has over 3,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 170 coronavirus-related deaths.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"