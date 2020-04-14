Wisconsin Coronavirus: Safer at Home is working, says health officials

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the Safer at Home order is working and Wisconsin is beginning to see a flattening of the coronavirus curve.

According to a Tuesday release, a model created by DHS projected Wisconsin would have 22,000 infections by April 8, resulting in about 440 and 1,500 deaths.

“These numbers were based on projected significant exponential growth in positive cases; however, since the Safer at Home order, there has been a decrease in exponential growth in the number of cases. Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March and, over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days,” says DHS.

“Without effective treatments or a vaccine, the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is through non-pharmaceutical interventions that help us maintain physical distancing,” said Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “The Safer at Home order has been our main intervention in Wisconsin, and we are beginning to see the results.”

“Limiting physical contact between people is our only tool at slowing the spread of this virus,” explained Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. “We will continue to work through our statewide response to develop capacity to implement effective containment strategies across the state. These are critical next steps to prevent a future surge of cases.”

Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order went into effect on March 25 and is set to end on April 24. There is no word yet on whether or not that order will be extended.

Wisconsin has over 3,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 170 coronavirus-related deaths.

