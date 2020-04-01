Wisconsin Coronavirus: State receives over 51K N95 respirators, other PPE from federal stockpile

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin has received its second shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), according to Governor Tony Evers. This shipment includes over 51,000 N95 respirators and 130,840 face/surgical masks as well as face shields, surgical gowns, coveralls, and gloves.
Items received in this shipment will be distributed to healthcare workers, emergency medical services, and medical facilities across the state.
“We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our healthcare workers and those on the frontlines to protect them from COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “We want to make sure our healthcare workers can continue doing their good work and taking care of our neighbors in communities across our state, and we are working to get these supplies to the folks who need them the most as quickly as possible.”
In total, the most recent delivery from the SNS includes approximately:
- 51,880 N95 respirators
- 130,840 face/surgical masks
- 23,400 face shields
- 20,226 surgical gowns
- 96 coveralls
- 79,000 pairs of gloves
Tuesday’s delivery means Wisconsin has received from the SNS a total of approximately:
- 104,680 N95 respirators
- 260,840 face/surgical masks
- 48,186 face shields
- 40,512 surgical gowns
- 192 coveralls
- 140,750 pairs of gloves
Supplies received from SNS do not include PPE Gov. Evers has requested from FEMA for non-medical personnel or supplies being pursued by the state through procurement, donations, or Gov. Evers’ buyback program.
On Tuesday, Gov. Evers requested President Donald Trump issue a disaster declaration for Wisconsin in response to the widespread coronavirus pandemic. On the same day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 1,351 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.
