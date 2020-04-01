Wisconsin Coronavirus: State receives over 51K N95 respirators, other PPE from federal stockpile

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Wisconsin Coronavirus: State receives over 51K N95 respirators, other PPE from federal stockpile

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pharmacist hand holding N95 mask in pharmacy drugstore

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin has received its second shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), according to Governor Tony Evers. This shipment includes over 51,000 N95 respirators and 130,840 face/surgical masks as well as face shields, surgical gowns, coveralls, and gloves.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Items received in this shipment will be distributed to healthcare workers, emergency medical services, and medical facilities across the state.

“We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our healthcare workers and those on the frontlines to protect them from COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “We want to make sure our healthcare workers can continue doing their good work and taking care of our neighbors in communities across our state, and we are working to get these supplies to the folks who need them the most as quickly as possible.”

Related: Wisconsin Coronavirus: Rep. Gallagher, Brown Co. Health announce PPE drive

In total, the most recent delivery from the SNS includes approximately:

  • 51,880 N95 respirators
  • 130,840 face/surgical masks
  • 23,400 face shields
  • 20,226 surgical gowns
  • 96 coveralls
  • 79,000 pairs of gloves

Tuesday’s delivery means Wisconsin has received from the SNS a total of approximately:

  • 104,680 N95 respirators
  • 260,840 face/surgical masks
  • 48,186 face shields
  • 40,512 surgical gowns
  • 192 coveralls
  • 140,750 pairs of gloves

Supplies received from SNS do not include PPE Gov. Evers has requested from FEMA for non-medical personnel or supplies being pursued by the state through procurement, donations, or Gov. Evers’ buyback program.

On Tuesday, Gov. Evers requested President Donald Trump issue a disaster declaration for Wisconsin in response to the widespread coronavirus pandemic. On the same day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 1,351 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"