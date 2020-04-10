Wisconsin Coronavirus: The top ten COVID-19 questions you asked Google about this week…and the answers

(WFRV) – Since the coronavirus began making headlines across the world and here at home, Wisconsinites have been turning to Google to find answers to their virus-related questions.

According to Google Trends, there have been two major peaks in coronavirus-related searches by Wisconsinites: the first on March 12 – the day Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin – and March 15 – the day the CDC recommended canceling or postponing events of more than 50 people.

So what do Wisconsinites want to know about coronavirus? WFRV Local 5 reached out to our friends at Google Trends for the top 10 questions people in Wisconsin searched for in the last seven days.

1. How many cases of coronavirus are in Wisconsin?

WFRV Local 5 has been tracking the official case numbers released daily by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. As soon as the numbers are available, we update this story.

Interested in a county-by-county breakdown of the latest case totals? We have that in our Daily Official Update as well.

2. When will coronavirus end?

Because there are so many contributing factors to combatting the virus, this question doesn’t have a good answer. Social distancing is helping to slow the spread, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Scientists and healthcare professionals are working to develop treatment and vaccines, like University Hospital in Madison joining a national effort to transfuse antibodies from the plasma of people who recovered from the coronavirus to treat patients still struggling with it.

Currently, Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order is slated to end on April 24, but could be extended depending on the status of coronavirus in Wisconsin. Forecasting from IHME shows the virus could begin tapering off in early May. The latest model by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the coronavirus would peak in the state between April 23 and May 23 if no action was taken. ‘Action’ includes social distancing, the Safer At Home order, and other changes to slow the spread.

3. How many cases of coronavirus are in the US?

Like Wisconsin’s cases, WFRV Local 5 has been tracking cases in the U.S. and worldwide. That information can be found here.

4. How many people have died from coronavirus?

When we update Wisconsin’s cases totals every day, we also update how many Wisconsinites have died as a result of the coronavirus. Nation and worldwide deaths can also be found on our Tracking page.

5. How did the coronavirus start?

Officials say there is no clear answer as to how the coronavirus started. Here’s what we do know:

The first known case of this new strain of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019.

“All available evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has a natural animal origin and is not a constructed virus,” according to the World Health Organization. That animal could be a bat.

While early hypotheses linked it to a seafood market in Wuhan, Chinese researchers said in a Jan. 2020 scientific study that the first reported case had no link to a seafood market. However, the first fatal case “had continuous exposure to the market.”

Coronaviruses are common in both animals and people, according to the CDC, but “rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between.” This was seen in the SARS and MERS epidemics as well.

Investigations are still ongoing by public health officials.

6. How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

Research by the New England Journal of Medicine offers some insight. How long the virus can last on surfaces depends on a number of conditions, but usually between several hours and several days.

The virus is viable for up to:

72 hours on plastics

48 hours on stainless steel

24 hours on cardboard

4 hours on copper

The CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, phones, toilets, sinks, and more. You should use a detergent or soap and water before disinfecting. To disinfect, most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.

7. Is coronavirus airborne?

It can be. The virus is spread person-to-person through what’s called respiratory droplets. That’s why health officials are telling people to be six feet away from each other or “social distancing.”

“Coronavirus, like other upper respiratory infections, is transmitted by what we call ‘droplet transmission.’ What that means is that when someone sneezes or coughs, the small particles of fluid that contain the virus can be transmitted with six feet of the person who coughed and you could inhale the virus.,” Bellin Health Emergency Room Doctor Paul Casey told WFRV Local 5.

The CDC believes the virus is spread mainly from person to person and through respiratory droplets. These are created when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

8. How long does coronavirus last?

Because the virus can take a few days to begin showing symptoms, its hard to say exactly how long the coronavirus can last. According to the CDC, there are two primary ways to tell how long the virus lasts:

If you will not have a test to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened: You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers)

AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened: If you will be tested to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened: You no longer have a fever (without the use medicine that reduces fevers)

AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND you received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow CDC guidelines.

to determine if you are still contagious, you can leave home after these three things have happened:

Guidance changes for those who are hospitalized.

9. Where did coronavirus come from?

Like we said in question 5, officials say there is no clear answer as to how the coronavirus started or where it came from. Here’s what we do know:

The first known case of this new strain of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019.

“All available evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has a natural animal origin and is not a constructed virus,” according to the World Health Organization. That animal could be a bat.

While early hypotheses linked it to a seafood market in Wuhan, Chinese researchers said in a Jan. 2020 scientific study that the first reported case had no link to a seafood market. However, the first fatal case “had continuous exposure to the market.”

Coronaviruses are common in both animals and people, according to the CDC, but “rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between.” This was seen in the SARS and MERS epidemics as well.

Investigations are still ongoing by public health officials.

10. When will coronavirus peak?

According to predictions from IHME, the coronavirus in on track to peak on April 13 in Wisconsin and on April 11 in the nation. Other predictions, like those by DHS, say the peak may not happen until May.

