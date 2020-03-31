Wisconsin Coronavirus: Voluntary isolation facilities to open in Madison, Milwaukee

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Wisconsin Coronavirus: Voluntary isolation facilities to open in Madison, Milwaukee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced the State of Wisconsin Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) is opening two state-run voluntary isolation facilities in Madison and Milwaukee. Communities throughout Wisconsin are also receiving guidance regarding isolation facilities.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The sites will open on April 1 and are at Lowell Center in Madison and a Super 8 Hotel in Milwaukee.

“As the state’s response to COVID-19 continues, we want to make sure those who need a safe place to stay have one available to them,” Gov. Evers said. “These voluntary self-isolation sites help respond to the pandemic in two ways. First, they will provide a valuable resource for those who have mild symptoms of COVID-19, leaving valuable hospital space available for others who need it, and they also provide a safe place for people to stay so they don’t spread COVID-19 to others.”

Related: Wisconsin Coronavirus: Gov. Evers requests Pres. Trump issue disaster declaration for the state

The facilities are for symptomatic individuals suspected to be infected with coronavirus or who have tested positive for coronavirus. Individuals will not be permitted to register at the facility unless referred by a medical provider or public health official.

Despite this, Gov. Evers says individuals register and stay at the isolation facility on a voluntary basis. The expected length of stay will be about 14 day, or 72 hours after symptoms dissipate. At any time, either the individual or the facility may terminate the individual’s presence at the site. Those staying at the facility will have wellness checks by phone every four hours during the day and if needed at night.

Related: Over 100 Wisconsin municipalities unable to staff one polling place for upcoming election, says new report

Additionally, the SEOC also issued guidance for communities seeking to open their own voluntary self-isolation centers. This guidance will aid local communities with the following:

  • How do we select, set up, and staff an isolation site?
  • How does a person get referred to and checked into the isolation site?
  • What happens while occupants are at the isolation site? Including details about medical monitoring/wellness check calls and other on-site services.
  • When do occupants leave the site? Including details about discharge and involuntary check out from the isolation site.

“Our community partners across the state know what will work best for the folks living in their area,” Gov. Evers said. “This guidance should aid them with any local effort that is undertaken to help those who are facing COVID-19 and doing their best to comply with my ‘safer at home’ order.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"