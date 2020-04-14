Wisconsin Coronavirus: WPS, We Energies foundations to contribute $1 million to relief effort

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies, part of the WEC Energy Group, will contribue $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Tuesday release, the foundations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting front-line efforts, primarily focusing on hospitals, first responders, and food pantries.

“At a time like this, our commitment to the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities we serve has never been more critical,” said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group. “Our foundations have supported organizations serving our communities for decades. It is in that tradition that we are driven to support these vital services as they face unprecedented challenges.”

To increase the impact of the relief effort, the foundations are earmarking $300,000 of the $1 million to match, dollar for dollar, the personal donations made by employees to organizations fighting the effects of the pandemic.

The foundations have already taken actions to address the urgent needs of this crisis through donations to numerous groups including Brown County United Way, the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for COVID-19 grants can find information on the WPS Foundation website and the We Energies Foundation website.

