Wisconsin could receive Moderna vaccine as early as next week

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as early as next week.

That’s twice what the state received in its initial shipment from Pfizer. While frontline health care workers started receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, another priority group is people in long-term care facilities.

The state Department of Health Services has activated a federal partnership with pharmacy chains that would distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will administer vaccines to nursing home residents and workers. State officials hope this could be done by the end of January.