(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Columbia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (121 total deaths) 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,510 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,893 (14,897 total cases) 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (180 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#49. Rock County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (345 total deaths) 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (11 new deaths, -39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,543 (41,725 total cases) 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (543 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#48. Ashland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (33 total deaths) 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,332 (3,164 total cases) 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (55 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#47. Portage County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (150 total deaths) 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,493 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,893 (17,617 total cases) 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (174 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#46. Washington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (289 total deaths) 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (6 new deaths, -45% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,531 (37,452 total cases) 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (226 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#45. Fond du Lac County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (222 total deaths) 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,179 (31,206 total cases) 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (262 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#44. Milwaukee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (2,055 total deaths) 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (50 new deaths, +56% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,015 (264,945 total cases) 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (1,617 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#43. Calumet County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (110 total deaths) 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.0 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,503 (14,277 total cases) 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (116 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#42. Manitowoc County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (176 total deaths) 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,423 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (7 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,505 (20,144 total cases) 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (265 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#41. Richland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (39 total deaths) 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,742 (3,751 total cases) 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (47 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#40. Juneau County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (61 total deaths) 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,391 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,253 (7,540 total cases) 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (68 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#39. Pepin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (17 total deaths) 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,361 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,348 (1,920 total cases) 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (16 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#38. Sheboygan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (272 total deaths) 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,338 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,719 (31,971 total cases) 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (409 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#37. Adams County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (48 total deaths) 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,493 (4,548 total cases) 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (47 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#36. Waukesha County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (965 total deaths) 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,314 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (21 new deaths, +17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,241 (110,109 total cases) 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (832 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#35. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (213 total deaths) 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,231 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,836 (21,053 total cases) 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (184 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#34. Bayfield County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (38 total deaths) 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,817 (3,130 total cases) 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (61 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#33. Walworth County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (266 total deaths) 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (7 new deaths, +40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,253 (26,230 total cases) 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (216 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#32. Marinette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (106 total deaths) 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,233 (11,392 total cases) 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (154 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#31. Burnett County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (41 total deaths) 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,133 (3,874 total cases) 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (47 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#30. Oconto County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (101 total deaths) 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,678 (11,257 total cases) 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (73 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#29. Chippewa County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (172 total deaths) 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,323 (18,313 total cases) 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (191 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#28. Polk County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (117 total deaths) 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,433 (12,011 total cases) 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (133 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#27. Kewaunee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (55 total deaths) 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,389 (5,801 total cases) 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (51 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#26. Grant County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (140 total deaths) 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,073 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,044 (12,368 total cases) 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (133 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#25. Washburn County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (43 total deaths) 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.4 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,733 (3,888 total cases) 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (62 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#24. Wood County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (203 total deaths) 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #2,012 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,968 (20,416 total cases) 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (272 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#23. Menominee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (13 total deaths) 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,965 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,935 (1,865 total cases) 53.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (18 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

#22. Vernon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (88 total deaths) 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,798 (5,794 total cases) 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (131 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#21. Barron County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (132 total deaths) 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,175 (13,200 total cases) 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (110 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#20. Marquette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (48 total deaths) 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,763 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,002 (3,738 total cases) 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (33 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#19. Green Lake County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (59 total deaths) 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,731 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,363 (4,986 total cases) 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (68 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#18. Shawano County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (129 total deaths) 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,142 (11,510 total cases) 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (83 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#17. Waushara County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (78 total deaths) 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,650 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,627 (6,264 total cases) 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (57 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#16. Racine County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (630 total deaths) 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,631 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (17 new deaths, +13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,261 (55,479 total cases) 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (397 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#15. Taylor County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (66 total deaths) 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,413 (4,763 total cases) 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (34 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#14. Rusk County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (47 total deaths) 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,552 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,804 (3,375 total cases) 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (30 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#13. Clark County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (116 total deaths) 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,527 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,628 (7,521 total cases) 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (81 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#12. Sawyer County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (56 total deaths) 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,496 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,936 (4,460 total cases) 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (45 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#11. Dodge County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (298 total deaths) 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,297 (26,613 total cases) 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (247 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#10. Marathon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (462 total deaths) 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,470 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,442 (38,593 total cases) 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (400 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#9. Oneida County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (124 total deaths) 56.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,382 (8,323 total cases) 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (78 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#8. Florence County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths) 57.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,399 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,680 (1,060 total cases) 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (24 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#7. Kenosha County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (596 total deaths) 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (14 new deaths, +27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,545 (43,315 total cases) 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (279 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#6. Vilas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (83 total deaths) 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #1,196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,046 (5,115 total cases) 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (56 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#5. Langlade County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (77 total deaths) 80.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,791 (5,141 total cases) 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (37 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#4. Waupaca County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (239 total deaths) 111.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,260 (13,390 total cases) 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (121 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#3. Lincoln County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (132 total deaths) 115.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,901 (6,871 total cases) 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (67 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#2. Forest County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 522 (47 total deaths) 135.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin #333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,298 (2,638 total cases) 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin

New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (47 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#1. Iron County