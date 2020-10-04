Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A county health official in Wisconsin says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said in a resignation letter that the virus is being turned into “a political tool.”

The letter, dated Sept. 14, says Lawther plans to step down on Oct. 14. Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber says Lawther’s handling of the pandemic response was likely off-putting to some due to his personality.

McCumber says another problem was the size of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, a group of people with varying viewpoints, and it was difficult to reach a unanimous consensus.

