Wisconsin COVID-19 active cases see slight decrease, recovered cases on the rise

MONDAY 1/4/2021 1:47 p.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 487,938 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,884 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 26,389 (5.4%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 26,670 (5.5%) yesterday.
A total of 2,853,618 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,912 test results available today, 35.97% were positive. DHS says 2,365,680 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,069 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 225 are in an ICU. A total of 2,172 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from three patients yesterday. Since Jan. 1, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.
Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|487,938
|486,531 (+1,407)
|Active cases
|26,389 (5.4% )
|26,670 (5.5%)
|Recovered cases
|456,529 (93.6%)
|454,850 (93.5%)
|Negative tests
|2,365,680
|2,363,175 (+2,505)
|Patients at alternate care facility
|0
|3 (-3)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,069
|1,018 (+51)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|225
|230 (-5)
|Hospital beds available
|2,172
|2,424 (-252)
|Ever hospitalized
|21,580
|21,529 (+51)
|COVID-19 deaths
|4,884
|4,875 (+9)
As of Dec. 29, a total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 156,875 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 47,157 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 40,850 were Pfizer, and 6,306 were Moderna.
Graphs courtesy DHS
Unable to view graphs below? Click here.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.
Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.
Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.
The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Oconto, Waupaca, and Winnebago.
Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
