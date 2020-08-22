Wisconsin COVID-19 case total surpasses 70K, 13 new deaths reported

SATURDAY 8/22/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 70,009 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,081 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,977 or 11.4%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,700 test results available today, 10.9% were positive. Yesterday, 7.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,110,788 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,180,797 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 350 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 119 are in an ICU. A total of 2,571 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,545, or 7.9%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,081 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 70,009 69,059 (+950) Active cases 7,977 (11.4%) 7,918 (11.5%) Recovered cases 60,933 (87.1%) 60,055 (87%) Negative cases 1,110,788 1,103,038 (+7,750) Patients hospitalized 350 367 (-17) COVID-19 patients in ICU 119 120 (-1) Hospital beds available 2,571 (22%) 2,437 (+134) Ever hospitalized 5,545 (7.9%) 5,505 (+40) COVID-19 deaths 1,081 (1.5%) 1,068 (+13)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/22/2020 Negative as of 8/22/2020 Deaths as of 8/22/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/22/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/22/2020 Adams 98 2,984 2 488.2 2% Ashland 30 1,919 1 190.9 3% Barron 353 6,860 3 780.1 1% Bayfield 41 2,271 1 273.5 2% Brown 4,906 55,992 57 1888.5 1% Buffalo 51 1,877 2 387.3 4% Burnett 33 1,957 1 216.3 3% Calumet 438 7,394 2 879.4 0% Chippewa 293 11,458 0 460.4 0% Clark 224 4,118 8 649.4 4% Columbia 314 11,113 2 551.3 1% Crawford 94 3,803 0 577.1 0% Dane 5,053 152,773 39 953.7 1% Dodge 1,001 18,135 5 1140.4 0% Door 123 4,979 3 448.3 2% Douglas 238 5,913 0 548.4 0% Dunn 153 6,301 0 343.8 0% Eau Claire 706 16,918 6 685.5 1% Florence 18 693 0 415.0 0% Fond du Lac 905 16,885 9 884.5 1% Forest 64 1,102 4 709.7 6% Grant 419 10,289 16 808.4 4% Green 247 5,740 1 670.0 0% Green Lake 74 2,812 0 394.5 0% Iowa 107 4,219 0 453.0 0% Iron 106 1,304 1 1854.8 1% Jackson 70 5,788 1 341.4 1% Jefferson 812 14,916 6 959.2 1% Juneau 169 6,704 1 639.7 1% Kenosha 2,871 31,296 61 1705.6 2% Kewaunee 156 2,867 2 766.2 1% La Crosse 1,030 19,936 1 874.0 0% Lafayette 180 2,661 0 1075.6 0% Langlade 76 2,577 2 396.6 3% Lincoln 75 3,770 1 269.3 1% Manitowoc 446 11,779 1 561.7 0% Marathon 722 16,471 13 533.8 2% Marinette 558 8,107 6 1376.5 1% Marquette 82 2,392 1 539.2 1% Menominee 28 1,878 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,144 210,592 479 2425.5 2% Monroe 265 8,200 2 582.4 1% Oconto 353 6,844 1 939.9 0% Oneida 191 6,013 0 540.4 0% Outagamie 1,537 29,735 17 831.9 1% Ozaukee 840 14,596 18 951.5 2% Pepin 46 1,117 0 633.4 0% Pierce 266 5,594 4 639.4 2% Polk 153 6,893 2 352.9 1% Portage 505 10,205 0 715.3 0% Price 33 2,061 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,826 51,746 85 1958.1 2% Richland 41 3,285 4 233.8 10% Rock 1,554 27,851 26 960.6 2% Rusk 23 1,539 1 162.2 4% Sauk 569 15,727 3 894.7 1% Sawyer 140 3,605 0 855.2 0% Shawano 229 7,191 0 558.4 0% Sheboygan 929 17,969 8 806.4 1% St. Croix 574 12,236 6 652.9 1% Taylor 81 2,162 3 397.9 4% Trempealeau 395 5,360 2 1341.8 1% Vernon 86 4,431 0 281.8 0% Vilas 89 3,247 0 412.2 0% Walworth 1,591 18,966 25 1544.5 2% Washburn 55 2,283 0 350.6 0% Washington 1,441 19,231 26 1071.1 2% Waukesha 5,213 64,229 70 1306.9 1% Waupaca 580 8,680 17 1127.4 3% Waushara 133 5,654 1 551.5 1% Winnebago 1,350 31,478 20 794.5 1% Wood 413 11,117 2 563.6 0% Total 70,009 1,110,788 1,081 1211.6 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin