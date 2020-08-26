Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reach 1,100, over 760 new cases added

WEDNESDAY 8/26/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 72,260 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,100 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,412, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 10,378 test results available today, 7.4% were positive. Yesterday, 6.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,138,581 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,210,841 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 354 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 133 are in an ICU. A total of 2,456 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,651, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,100 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|72,260
|71,492 (+768)
|Active cases
|7,412
|7,385 (10.3%)
|Recovered cases
|63,730
|62,995 (88.2%)
|Negative cases
|1,138,581
|1,128,971 (+9,610)
|Patients hospitalized
|354
|337 (+17)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|133
|121 (+12)
|Hospital beds available
|2,456 (21%)
|2,818 (-362)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,651 (7.8%)
|5,610 (+41)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,100 (1.5%)
|1,094 (+6)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/26/2020
|Negative as of 8/26/2020
|Deaths as of 8/26/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/26/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/26/2020
|Adams
|102
|3,063
|3
|508.1
|3%
|Ashland
|33
|1,984
|1
|210.0
|3%
|Barron
|362
|6,880
|3
|800.0
|1%
|Bayfield
|41
|2,408
|1
|273.5
|2%
|Brown
|5,143
|57,201
|58
|1979.7
|1%
|Buffalo
|58
|1,905
|2
|440.5
|3%
|Burnett
|37
|2,021
|1
|242.5
|3%
|Calumet
|461
|7,642
|2
|925.6
|0%
|Chippewa
|312
|11,727
|0
|490.3
|0%
|Clark
|234
|4,231
|8
|678.4
|3%
|Columbia
|334
|11,379
|2
|586.4
|1%
|Crawford
|98
|3,861
|0
|601.7
|0%
|Dane
|5,209
|156,961
|39
|983.1
|1%
|Dodge
|1,057
|18,713
|5
|1204.2
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,093
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|243
|5,965
|0
|559.9
|0%
|Dunn
|159
|6,447
|0
|357.3
|0%
|Eau Claire
|748
|17,439
|6
|726.3
|1%
|Florence
|23
|707
|0
|530.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,010
|17,596
|9
|987.1
|1%
|Forest
|66
|1,142
|4
|731.9
|6%
|Grant
|426
|10,514
|17
|821.9
|4%
|Green
|256
|5,937
|1
|694.4
|0%
|Green Lake
|87
|2,943
|0
|463.8
|0%
|Iowa
|113
|4,312
|0
|478.4
|0%
|Iron
|115
|1,323
|1
|2012.2
|1%
|Jackson
|72
|5,836
|1
|351.1
|1%
|Jefferson
|844
|15,330
|6
|997.0
|1%
|Juneau
|182
|6,822
|1
|688.9
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,912
|32,185
|61
|1729.9
|2%
|Kewaunee
|154
|2,912
|2
|756.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,077
|20,379
|1
|913.9
|0%
|Lafayette
|184
|2,728
|0
|1099.5
|0%
|Langlade
|77
|2,649
|2
|401.8
|3%
|Lincoln
|76
|3,886
|1
|272.9
|1%
|Manitowoc
|478
|12,016
|1
|602.0
|0%
|Marathon
|748
|17,085
|13
|553.0
|2%
|Marinette
|574
|8,240
|6
|1416.0
|1%
|Marquette
|85
|2,440
|1
|559.0
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,913
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,514
|214,419
|485
|2464.2
|2%
|Monroe
|271
|8,493
|2
|595.6
|1%
|Oconto
|391
|7,068
|1
|1041.1
|0%
|Oneida
|199
|6,188
|0
|563.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,646
|30,678
|19
|890.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|870
|15,141
|18
|985.5
|2%
|Pepin
|47
|1,138
|0
|647.2
|0%
|Pierce
|276
|5,743
|5
|663.4
|2%
|Polk
|164
|7,049
|2
|378.3
|1%
|Portage
|534
|10,472
|1
|756.4
|0%
|Price
|35
|2,099
|0
|259.5
|0%
|Racine
|3,897
|52,878
|86
|1994.4
|2%
|Richland
|44
|3,361
|4
|250.9
|9%
|Rock
|1,597
|28,618
|26
|987.2
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,588
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|604
|15,963
|3
|949.7
|0%
|Sawyer
|150
|3,819
|0
|916.3
|0%
|Shawano
|239
|7,376
|0
|582.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|980
|18,447
|8
|850.7
|1%
|St. Croix
|605
|12,578
|7
|688.1
|1%
|Taylor
|87
|2,203
|3
|427.4
|3%
|Trempealeau
|407
|5,457
|2
|1382.6
|0%
|Vernon
|89
|4,536
|0
|291.7
|0%
|Vilas
|95
|3,327
|0
|440.0
|0%
|Walworth
|1,636
|19,322
|26
|1588.1
|2%
|Washburn
|58
|2,332
|0
|369.7
|0%
|Washington
|1,521
|20,204
|27
|1130.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,353
|66,024
|71
|1342.0
|1%
|Waupaca
|615
|8,888
|17
|1195.5
|3%
|Waushara
|139
|5,746
|1
|576.4
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,402
|32,248
|21
|825.1
|1%
|Wood
|425
|11,363
|2
|580.0
|0%
|Total
|72,260
|1,138,581
|1,100
|1250.5
|2%