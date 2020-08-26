Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reach 1,100, over 760 new cases added

WEDNESDAY 8/26/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 72,260 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,100 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,412, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 10,378 test results available today, 7.4% were positive. Yesterday, 6.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,138,581 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,210,841 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 354 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 133 are in an ICU. A total of 2,456 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,651, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,100 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 72,260 71,492 (+768) Active cases 7,412 7,385 (10.3%) Recovered cases 63,730 62,995 (88.2%) Negative cases 1,138,581 1,128,971 (+9,610) Patients hospitalized 354 337 (+17) COVID-19 patients in ICU 133 121 (+12) Hospital beds available 2,456 (21%) 2,818 (-362) Ever hospitalized 5,651 (7.8%) 5,610 (+41) COVID-19 deaths 1,100 (1.5%) 1,094 (+6)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/26/2020 Negative as of 8/26/2020 Deaths as of 8/26/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/26/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/26/2020 Adams 102 3,063 3 508.1 3% Ashland 33 1,984 1 210.0 3% Barron 362 6,880 3 800.0 1% Bayfield 41 2,408 1 273.5 2% Brown 5,143 57,201 58 1979.7 1% Buffalo 58 1,905 2 440.5 3% Burnett 37 2,021 1 242.5 3% Calumet 461 7,642 2 925.6 0% Chippewa 312 11,727 0 490.3 0% Clark 234 4,231 8 678.4 3% Columbia 334 11,379 2 586.4 1% Crawford 98 3,861 0 601.7 0% Dane 5,209 156,961 39 983.1 1% Dodge 1,057 18,713 5 1204.2 0% Door 128 5,093 3 466.5 2% Douglas 243 5,965 0 559.9 0% Dunn 159 6,447 0 357.3 0% Eau Claire 748 17,439 6 726.3 1% Florence 23 707 0 530.3 0% Fond du Lac 1,010 17,596 9 987.1 1% Forest 66 1,142 4 731.9 6% Grant 426 10,514 17 821.9 4% Green 256 5,937 1 694.4 0% Green Lake 87 2,943 0 463.8 0% Iowa 113 4,312 0 478.4 0% Iron 115 1,323 1 2012.2 1% Jackson 72 5,836 1 351.1 1% Jefferson 844 15,330 6 997.0 1% Juneau 182 6,822 1 688.9 1% Kenosha 2,912 32,185 61 1729.9 2% Kewaunee 154 2,912 2 756.4 1% La Crosse 1,077 20,379 1 913.9 0% Lafayette 184 2,728 0 1099.5 0% Langlade 77 2,649 2 401.8 3% Lincoln 76 3,886 1 272.9 1% Manitowoc 478 12,016 1 602.0 0% Marathon 748 17,085 13 553.0 2% Marinette 574 8,240 6 1416.0 1% Marquette 85 2,440 1 559.0 1% Menominee 28 1,913 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,514 214,419 485 2464.2 2% Monroe 271 8,493 2 595.6 1% Oconto 391 7,068 1 1041.1 0% Oneida 199 6,188 0 563.0 0% Outagamie 1,646 30,678 19 890.9 1% Ozaukee 870 15,141 18 985.5 2% Pepin 47 1,138 0 647.2 0% Pierce 276 5,743 5 663.4 2% Polk 164 7,049 2 378.3 1% Portage 534 10,472 1 756.4 0% Price 35 2,099 0 259.5 0% Racine 3,897 52,878 86 1994.4 2% Richland 44 3,361 4 250.9 9% Rock 1,597 28,618 26 987.2 2% Rusk 24 1,588 1 169.2 4% Sauk 604 15,963 3 949.7 0% Sawyer 150 3,819 0 916.3 0% Shawano 239 7,376 0 582.8 0% Sheboygan 980 18,447 8 850.7 1% St. Croix 605 12,578 7 688.1 1% Taylor 87 2,203 3 427.4 3% Trempealeau 407 5,457 2 1382.6 0% Vernon 89 4,536 0 291.7 0% Vilas 95 3,327 0 440.0 0% Walworth 1,636 19,322 26 1588.1 2% Washburn 58 2,332 0 369.7 0% Washington 1,521 20,204 27 1130.6 2% Waukesha 5,353 66,024 71 1342.0 1% Waupaca 615 8,888 17 1195.5 3% Waushara 139 5,746 1 576.4 1% Winnebago 1,402 32,248 21 825.1 1% Wood 425 11,363 2 580.0 0% Total 72,260 1,138,581 1,100 1250.5 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin