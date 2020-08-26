Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reach 1,100, over 760 new cases added

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 8/26/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 72,260 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,100 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,412, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 10,378 test results available today, 7.4% were positive. Yesterday, 6.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,138,581 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,210,841 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 354 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 133 are in an ICU. A total of 2,456 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,651, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,100 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases72,26071,492 (+768)
Active cases7,4127,385 (10.3%)
Recovered cases63,73062,995 (88.2%)
Negative cases1,138,5811,128,971 (+9,610)
Patients hospitalized354337 (+17)
COVID-19 patients in ICU133121 (+12)
Hospital beds available2,456 (21%)2,818 (-362)
Ever hospitalized5,651 (7.8%)5,610 (+41)
COVID-19 deaths1,100 (1.5%)1,094 (+6)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/26/2020Negative as of 8/26/2020Deaths as of 8/26/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/26/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/26/2020
Adams1023,0633508.13%
Ashland331,9841210.03%
Barron3626,8803800.01%
Bayfield412,4081273.52%
Brown5,14357,201581979.71%
Buffalo581,9052440.53%
Burnett372,0211242.53%
Calumet4617,6422925.60%
Chippewa31211,7270490.30%
Clark2344,2318678.43%
Columbia33411,3792586.41%
Crawford983,8610601.70%
Dane5,209156,96139983.11%
Dodge1,05718,71351204.20%
Door1285,0933466.52%
Douglas2435,9650559.90%
Dunn1596,4470357.30%
Eau Claire74817,4396726.31%
Florence237070530.30%
Fond du Lac1,01017,5969987.11%
Forest661,1424731.96%
Grant42610,51417821.94%
Green2565,9371694.40%
Green Lake872,9430463.80%
Iowa1134,3120478.40%
Iron1151,32312012.21%
Jackson725,8361351.11%
Jefferson84415,3306997.01%
Juneau1826,8221688.91%
Kenosha2,91232,185611729.92%
Kewaunee1542,9122756.41%
La Crosse1,07720,3791913.90%
Lafayette1842,72801099.50%
Langlade772,6492401.83%
Lincoln763,8861272.91%
Manitowoc47812,0161602.00%
Marathon74817,08513553.02%
Marinette5748,24061416.01%
Marquette852,4401559.01%
Menominee281,9130611.50%
Milwaukee23,514214,4194852464.22%
Monroe2718,4932595.61%
Oconto3917,06811041.10%
Oneida1996,1880563.00%
Outagamie1,64630,67819890.91%
Ozaukee87015,14118985.52%
Pepin471,1380647.20%
Pierce2765,7435663.42%
Polk1647,0492378.31%
Portage53410,4721756.40%
Price352,0990259.50%
Racine3,89752,878861994.42%
Richland443,3614250.99%
Rock1,59728,61826987.22%
Rusk241,5881169.24%
Sauk60415,9633949.70%
Sawyer1503,8190916.30%
Shawano2397,3760582.80%
Sheboygan98018,4478850.71%
St. Croix60512,5787688.11%
Taylor872,2033427.43%
Trempealeau4075,45721382.60%
Vernon894,5360291.70%
Vilas953,3270440.00%
Walworth1,63619,322261588.12%
Washburn582,3320369.70%
Washington1,52120,204271130.62%
Waukesha5,35366,024711342.01%
Waupaca6158,888171195.53%
Waushara1395,7461576.41%
Winnebago1,40232,24821825.11%
Wood42511,3632580.00%
Total72,2601,138,5811,1001250.52%
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today