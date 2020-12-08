Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths rise, total surpasses 3,800

TUESDAY 12/8/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 418,446 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 3,806 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 57,813, or 13.8%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 58,009, or 14%, yesterday.

Of the 9,591 test results available today, 42.9% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,207,950 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,626,396 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,566 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 326 are in an ICU. A total of 1,892 hospital beds, or 17% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently nine patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from six yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 136 total patients.

Graphs courtesy DHS
Wisconsin has seen 3,806 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including six Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Last week, Brown County was experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity. This week no Wisconsin counties are reporting a growing trajectory.

Of the six Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, Kewaunee and Marinette are reporting no significant change in disease activity.

Of the 11 Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca are reporting no significant change in disease activity.

Last week, Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties reported no significant change in disease activity.

This week, of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases418,446414,332 (+4,114)
Active cases57,813 (13.8%)58,009 (14%)
Recovered cases356,752 (85.3%)352,510 (85.1%)
Negative tests2,207,9502,202,473 (+5,477)
Patients at alternate care facility96 (+3)
Patients hospitalized1,5661,502 (+64)
COVID-19 patients in ICU326325 (+1)
Hospital beds available1,892 (17%)1,872 (+27)
Ever hospitalized18,500 (4.4%)18,286 (+214)
COVID-19 deaths3,806 (0.9%)3,738 (+68)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

