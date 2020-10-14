Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high, state adds 28 deaths

WEDNESDAY 10/14/2020 4:17 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 158,578 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,536 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 31,595, or 19.9%, are active, according to DHS, up from 30,731, or 19.8%, yesterday.

Of the 14,542 test results available today, 21.4% were positive. Yesterday, 22.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,568,389 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,726,967 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a record total of 1,017 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 246 are in an ICU. A total of 1,874 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,536 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases158,578155,471 (+3,107)
Active cases31,595 (19.9%)30,721 (19.8%)
Recovered cases125,411 (79.1%)123,196 (79.3%)
Negative cases1,568,3891,556,954 (+11,435)
Patients hospitalized1,017959 (+58)
COVID-19 patients in ICU246243 (+3)
Hospital beds available1,874 (16%)1,818 (+56)
Ever hospitalized8,754 (5.5%)8,601 (+153)
COVID-19 deaths1,536 (1%)1,508 (+28)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

