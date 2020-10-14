Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high, state adds 28 deaths

WEDNESDAY 10/14/2020 4:17 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 158,578 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,536 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 31,595, or 19.9%, are active, according to DHS, up from 30,731, or 19.8%, yesterday.
Of the 14,542 test results available today, 21.4% were positive. Yesterday, 22.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,568,389 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,726,967 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a record total of 1,017 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 246 are in an ICU. A total of 1,874 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,536 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|158,578
|155,471 (+3,107)
|Active cases
|31,595 (19.9%)
|30,721 (19.8%)
|Recovered cases
|125,411 (79.1%)
|123,196 (79.3%)
|Negative cases
|1,568,389
|1,556,954 (+11,435)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,017
|959 (+58)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|246
|243 (+3)
|Hospital beds available
|1,874 (16%)
|1,818 (+56)
|Ever hospitalized
|8,754 (5.5%)
|8,601 (+153)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,536 (1%)
|1,508 (+28)