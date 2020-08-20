Wisconsin COVID-19 recoveries surpass 59K, testing increases

THURSDAY 8/20/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 68,233 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,067 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,072 or 11.8%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 9,871 test results available today, 7.5% were positive. Yesterday, 7% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,093,294 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,161,527 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 388 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 121 are in an ICU. A total of 2,405 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,469, or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,067 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|68,233
|67,493 (+740)
|Active cases
|8,072 (11.8%)
|8,171 (12.5%)
|Recovered cases
|59,076 (86.6%)
|58,244 (85.9%)
|Negative cases
|1,093,294
|1,084,163 (+9,131)
|Patients hospitalized
|388
|369 (+19)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|121
|109 (+12)
|Hospital beds available
|2,405 (26%)
|2,959 (-554)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,469 (8.0%)
|5,430 (+39)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,067 (1.6%)
|1,060 (+7)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/20/2020
|Negative as of 8/20/2020
|Deaths as of 8/20/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/20/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/20/2020
|Adams
|97
|2,947
|2
|483.2
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,887
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|346
|6,819
|3
|764.6
|1%
|Bayfield
|40
|2,223
|1
|266.8
|3%
|Brown
|4,682
|55,345
|57
|1802.3
|1%
|Buffalo
|50
|1,837
|2
|379.7
|4%
|Burnett
|31
|1,889
|1
|203.2
|3%
|Calumet
|417
|7,247
|2
|837.2
|0%
|Chippewa
|288
|11,342
|0
|452.6
|0%
|Clark
|206
|4,058
|8
|597.3
|4%
|Columbia
|307
|10,923
|2
|539.0
|1%
|Crawford
|93
|3,754
|0
|571.0
|0%
|Dane
|4,955
|151,169
|39
|935.2
|1%
|Dodge
|982
|17,867
|5
|1118.8
|1%
|Door
|121
|4,926
|3
|441.0
|2%
|Douglas
|233
|5,836
|0
|536.8
|0%
|Dunn
|150
|6,213
|0
|337.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|687
|16,581
|4
|667.0
|1%
|Florence
|17
|688
|0
|392.0
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|844
|16,630
|8
|824.9
|1%
|Forest
|62
|1,094
|4
|687.5
|6%
|Grant
|410
|10,051
|16
|791.1
|4%
|Green
|229
|5,620
|1
|621.2
|0%
|Green Lake
|67
|2,746
|0
|357.2
|0%
|Iowa
|106
|4,152
|0
|448.8
|0%
|Iron
|98
|1,294
|1
|1714.8
|1%
|Jackson
|65
|5,798
|1
|317.0
|2%
|Jefferson
|765
|14,606
|6
|903.7
|1%
|Juneau
|162
|6,620
|1
|613.2
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,843
|31,015
|60
|1688.9
|2%
|Kewaunee
|149
|2,812
|2
|731.8
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,008
|19,671
|1
|855.3
|0%
|Lafayette
|178
|2,618
|0
|1063.6
|0%
|Langlade
|75
|2,543
|2
|391.4
|3%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,720
|1
|262.1
|1%
|Manitowoc
|429
|11,582
|1
|540.3
|0%
|Marathon
|718
|16,226
|13
|530.8
|2%
|Marinette
|530
|7,976
|5
|1307.4
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,340
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,843
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,778
|207,616
|474
|2387.1
|2%
|Monroe
|254
|7,956
|2
|558.2
|1%
|Oconto
|327
|6,711
|2
|870.7
|1%
|Oneida
|187
|5,885
|0
|529.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,484
|29,275
|16
|803.2
|1%
|Ozaukee
|824
|14,306
|18
|933.4
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,108
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|256
|5,463
|4
|615.3
|2%
|Polk
|150
|6,789
|2
|346.0
|1%
|Portage
|487
|10,069
|0
|689.8
|0%
|Price
|33
|2,017
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,762
|50,694
|85
|1925.3
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,213
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,514
|27,307
|26
|935.9
|2%
|Rusk
|22
|1,513
|1
|155.1
|5%
|Sauk
|547
|15,595
|3
|860.1
|1%
|Sawyer
|127
|3,488
|0
|775.8
|0%
|Shawano
|223
|7,051
|0
|543.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|903
|17,716
|8
|783.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|554
|11,999
|6
|630.1
|1%
|Taylor
|78
|2,122
|2
|383.2
|3%
|Trempealeau
|389
|5,304
|2
|1321.4
|1%
|Vernon
|80
|4,320
|0
|262.2
|0%
|Vilas
|89
|3,193
|0
|412.2
|0%
|Walworth
|1,546
|18,712
|25
|1500.8
|2%
|Washburn
|52
|2,252
|0
|331.4
|0%
|Washington
|1,357
|18,312
|25
|1008.7
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,063
|62,907
|70
|1269.3
|1%
|Waupaca
|563
|8,550
|16
|1094.4
|3%
|Waushara
|128
|5,609
|1
|530.8
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,321
|30,810
|19
|777.4
|1%
|Wood
|399
|10,924
|2
|544.5
|1%
|Total
|68,233
|1,093,294
|1,067
|1180.8
|2%