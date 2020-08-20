Wisconsin COVID-19 recoveries surpass 59K, testing increases

THURSDAY 8/20/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 68,233 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,067 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,072 or 11.8%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 9,871 test results available today, 7.5% were positive. Yesterday, 7% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,093,294 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,161,527 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 388 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 121 are in an ICU. A total of 2,405 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,469, or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,067 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 68,233 67,493 (+740) Active cases 8,072 (11.8%) 8,171 (12.5%) Recovered cases 59,076 (86.6%) 58,244 (85.9%) Negative cases 1,093,294 1,084,163 (+9,131) Patients hospitalized 388 369 (+19) COVID-19 patients in ICU 121 109 (+12) Hospital beds available 2,405 (26%) 2,959 (-554) Ever hospitalized 5,469 (8.0%) 5,430 (+39) COVID-19 deaths 1,067 (1.6%) 1,060 (+7)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/20/2020 Negative as of 8/20/2020 Deaths as of 8/20/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/20/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/20/2020 Adams 97 2,947 2 483.2 2% Ashland 30 1,887 1 190.9 3% Barron 346 6,819 3 764.6 1% Bayfield 40 2,223 1 266.8 3% Brown 4,682 55,345 57 1802.3 1% Buffalo 50 1,837 2 379.7 4% Burnett 31 1,889 1 203.2 3% Calumet 417 7,247 2 837.2 0% Chippewa 288 11,342 0 452.6 0% Clark 206 4,058 8 597.3 4% Columbia 307 10,923 2 539.0 1% Crawford 93 3,754 0 571.0 0% Dane 4,955 151,169 39 935.2 1% Dodge 982 17,867 5 1118.8 1% Door 121 4,926 3 441.0 2% Douglas 233 5,836 0 536.8 0% Dunn 150 6,213 0 337.1 0% Eau Claire 687 16,581 4 667.0 1% Florence 17 688 0 392.0 0% Fond du Lac 844 16,630 8 824.9 1% Forest 62 1,094 4 687.5 6% Grant 410 10,051 16 791.1 4% Green 229 5,620 1 621.2 0% Green Lake 67 2,746 0 357.2 0% Iowa 106 4,152 0 448.8 0% Iron 98 1,294 1 1714.8 1% Jackson 65 5,798 1 317.0 2% Jefferson 765 14,606 6 903.7 1% Juneau 162 6,620 1 613.2 1% Kenosha 2,843 31,015 60 1688.9 2% Kewaunee 149 2,812 2 731.8 1% La Crosse 1,008 19,671 1 855.3 0% Lafayette 178 2,618 0 1063.6 0% Langlade 75 2,543 2 391.4 3% Lincoln 73 3,720 1 262.1 1% Manitowoc 429 11,582 1 540.3 0% Marathon 718 16,226 13 530.8 2% Marinette 530 7,976 5 1307.4 1% Marquette 81 2,340 1 532.6 1% Menominee 28 1,843 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 22,778 207,616 474 2387.1 2% Monroe 254 7,956 2 558.2 1% Oconto 327 6,711 2 870.7 1% Oneida 187 5,885 0 529.1 0% Outagamie 1,484 29,275 16 803.2 1% Ozaukee 824 14,306 18 933.4 2% Pepin 46 1,108 0 633.4 0% Pierce 256 5,463 4 615.3 2% Polk 150 6,789 2 346.0 1% Portage 487 10,069 0 689.8 0% Price 33 2,017 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,762 50,694 85 1925.3 2% Richland 38 3,213 4 216.7 11% Rock 1,514 27,307 26 935.9 2% Rusk 22 1,513 1 155.1 5% Sauk 547 15,595 3 860.1 1% Sawyer 127 3,488 0 775.8 0% Shawano 223 7,051 0 543.8 0% Sheboygan 903 17,716 8 783.8 1% St. Croix 554 11,999 6 630.1 1% Taylor 78 2,122 2 383.2 3% Trempealeau 389 5,304 2 1321.4 1% Vernon 80 4,320 0 262.2 0% Vilas 89 3,193 0 412.2 0% Walworth 1,546 18,712 25 1500.8 2% Washburn 52 2,252 0 331.4 0% Washington 1,357 18,312 25 1008.7 2% Waukesha 5,063 62,907 70 1269.3 1% Waupaca 563 8,550 16 1094.4 3% Waushara 128 5,609 1 530.8 1% Winnebago 1,321 30,810 19 777.4 1% Wood 399 10,924 2 544.5 1% Total 68,233 1,093,294 1,067 1180.8 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin