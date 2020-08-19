Wisconsin COVID-19 testing dips, number of new cases increases

WEDNESDAY 8/19/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 67,493 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,060 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,171 or 12.1%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 9,429 test results available today, 7% were positive. Yesterday, 6.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,084,163 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,151,656 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 369 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in an ICU. A total of 2,959 hospital beds, or 26% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,430, or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,060 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases67,49366,830 (+663)
Active cases8,171 (12.1%)8,378 (12.5%)
Recovered cases58,244 (86.3%)57,382 (85.9%)
Negative cases1,084,1631,075,397 (+8,766)
Patients hospitalized369365 (+4)
COVID-19 patients in ICU109124 (-15)
Hospital beds available2,959 (26%)2,720 (+239)
Ever hospitalized5,430 (8.1%)5,380 (+50)
COVID-19 deaths1,060 (1.6%)1,052 (+8)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/19/2020Negative as of 8/19/2020Deaths as of 8/19/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/19/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/19/2020
Adams962,9252478.32%
Ashland301,8711190.93%
Barron3436,8153758.01%
Bayfield392,2171260.13%
Brown4,65655,151561792.21%
Buffalo491,8292372.14%
Burnett291,8821190.13%
Calumet4127,1702827.20%
Chippewa28411,2210446.30%
Clark2024,0288585.74%
Columbia29710,7962521.51%
Crawford933,7390571.00%
Dane4,924149,95339929.31%
Dodge96717,76351101.71%
Door1214,8793441.02%
Douglas2315,8080532.20%
Dunn1476,1580330.40%
Eau Claire67916,5604659.31%
Florence176810392.00%
Fond du Lac81516,4768796.61%
Forest621,0874687.56%
Grant4099,97316789.14%
Green2255,5651610.40%
Green Lake652,7210346.50%
Iowa1054,1140444.50%
Iron921,28411609.81%
Jackson655,7421317.02%
Jefferson74814,4806883.61%
Juneau1556,5771586.71%
Kenosha2,81331,012601671.12%
Kewaunee1492,7852731.81%
La Crosse98719,4111837.50%
Lafayette1772,59501057.70%
Langlade742,5291386.11%
Lincoln733,6891262.11%
Manitowoc42411,5141534.00%
Marathon71716,07712530.12%
Marinette5237,90751290.21%
Marquette812,3171532.61%
Menominee261,8310567.80%
Milwaukee22,556206,1934742363.82%
Monroe2547,8442558.21%
Oconto3216,6581854.70%
Oneida1865,8210526.20%
Outagamie1,45428,94516787.01%
Ozaukee81513,77118923.22%
Pepin461,0900633.40%
Pierce2535,4194608.12%
Polk1476,7172339.11%
Portage48110,0040681.30%
Price332,0070244.60%
Racine3,74550,203841916.62%
Richland383,1764216.711%
Rock1,50627,08326931.02%
Rusk221,5051155.15%
Sauk53715,4363844.41%
Sawyer1203,4590733.00%
Shawano2247,0050546.20%
Sheboygan89317,6438775.11%
St. Croix55211,8906627.91%
Taylor772,1122378.33%
Trempealeau3875,26821314.61%
Vernon794,2780258.90%
Vilas833,1440384.40%
Walworth1,53418,625251489.12%
Washburn512,2380325.10%
Washington1,32017,82124981.22%
Waukesha4,99861,957691253.01%
Waupaca5548,549161076.93%
Waushara1285,5921530.81%
Winnebago1,30930,77719770.31%
Wood38910,8012530.91%
Total67,4931,084,1631,0601168.02%
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

