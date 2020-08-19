Wisconsin COVID-19 testing dips, number of new cases increases

WEDNESDAY 8/19/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 67,493 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,060 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,171 or 12.1%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 9,429 test results available today, 7% were positive. Yesterday, 6.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,084,163 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,151,656 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 369 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in an ICU. A total of 2,959 hospital beds, or 26% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,430, or 8.0%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,060 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 67,493 66,830 (+663) Active cases 8,171 (12.1%) 8,378 (12.5%) Recovered cases 58,244 (86.3%) 57,382 (85.9%) Negative cases 1,084,163 1,075,397 (+8,766) Patients hospitalized 369 365 (+4) COVID-19 patients in ICU 109 124 (-15) Hospital beds available 2,959 (26%) 2,720 (+239) Ever hospitalized 5,430 (8.1%) 5,380 (+50) COVID-19 deaths 1,060 (1.6%) 1,052 (+8)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/19/2020 Negative as of 8/19/2020 Deaths as of 8/19/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/19/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/19/2020 Adams 96 2,925 2 478.3 2% Ashland 30 1,871 1 190.9 3% Barron 343 6,815 3 758.0 1% Bayfield 39 2,217 1 260.1 3% Brown 4,656 55,151 56 1792.2 1% Buffalo 49 1,829 2 372.1 4% Burnett 29 1,882 1 190.1 3% Calumet 412 7,170 2 827.2 0% Chippewa 284 11,221 0 446.3 0% Clark 202 4,028 8 585.7 4% Columbia 297 10,796 2 521.5 1% Crawford 93 3,739 0 571.0 0% Dane 4,924 149,953 39 929.3 1% Dodge 967 17,763 5 1101.7 1% Door 121 4,879 3 441.0 2% Douglas 231 5,808 0 532.2 0% Dunn 147 6,158 0 330.4 0% Eau Claire 679 16,560 4 659.3 1% Florence 17 681 0 392.0 0% Fond du Lac 815 16,476 8 796.6 1% Forest 62 1,087 4 687.5 6% Grant 409 9,973 16 789.1 4% Green 225 5,565 1 610.4 0% Green Lake 65 2,721 0 346.5 0% Iowa 105 4,114 0 444.5 0% Iron 92 1,284 1 1609.8 1% Jackson 65 5,742 1 317.0 2% Jefferson 748 14,480 6 883.6 1% Juneau 155 6,577 1 586.7 1% Kenosha 2,813 31,012 60 1671.1 2% Kewaunee 149 2,785 2 731.8 1% La Crosse 987 19,411 1 837.5 0% Lafayette 177 2,595 0 1057.7 0% Langlade 74 2,529 1 386.1 1% Lincoln 73 3,689 1 262.1 1% Manitowoc 424 11,514 1 534.0 0% Marathon 717 16,077 12 530.1 2% Marinette 523 7,907 5 1290.2 1% Marquette 81 2,317 1 532.6 1% Menominee 26 1,831 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 22,556 206,193 474 2363.8 2% Monroe 254 7,844 2 558.2 1% Oconto 321 6,658 1 854.7 0% Oneida 186 5,821 0 526.2 0% Outagamie 1,454 28,945 16 787.0 1% Ozaukee 815 13,771 18 923.2 2% Pepin 46 1,090 0 633.4 0% Pierce 253 5,419 4 608.1 2% Polk 147 6,717 2 339.1 1% Portage 481 10,004 0 681.3 0% Price 33 2,007 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,745 50,203 84 1916.6 2% Richland 38 3,176 4 216.7 11% Rock 1,506 27,083 26 931.0 2% Rusk 22 1,505 1 155.1 5% Sauk 537 15,436 3 844.4 1% Sawyer 120 3,459 0 733.0 0% Shawano 224 7,005 0 546.2 0% Sheboygan 893 17,643 8 775.1 1% St. Croix 552 11,890 6 627.9 1% Taylor 77 2,112 2 378.3 3% Trempealeau 387 5,268 2 1314.6 1% Vernon 79 4,278 0 258.9 0% Vilas 83 3,144 0 384.4 0% Walworth 1,534 18,625 25 1489.1 2% Washburn 51 2,238 0 325.1 0% Washington 1,320 17,821 24 981.2 2% Waukesha 4,998 61,957 69 1253.0 1% Waupaca 554 8,549 16 1076.9 3% Waushara 128 5,592 1 530.8 1% Winnebago 1,309 30,777 19 770.3 1% Wood 389 10,801 2 530.9 1% Total 67,493 1,084,163 1,060 1168.0 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin