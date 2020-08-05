Wisconsin COVID-19 testing surpasses 1 million, deaths reach 970

WEDNESDAY 8/5/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 56,940 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 970 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 56,940 COVID-19 cases, 9,629 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 17,023 test results available today, 5.2 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 4 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 944,984 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 258 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,379 hospital beds, or 21 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,826, or 8.5 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 970 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 56,940 56,056 (+884) Active cases 9,629 (16.9%) 9,709 Recovered cases 46,323 (81%) 45,368 Negative cases 944,984 928,845 (+16,139) Patients hospitalized 258 294 (-36) COVID-19 patients in ICU 96 111 (-15) Hospital beds available 2,379 (21%) 2,327 Ever hospitalized 4,826 (8.5%) 4,732 (+43) COVID-19 deaths 970 (1.7%) 961 (+9)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/5/2020 Negative as of 8/5/2020 Deaths as of 8/5/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/5/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/5/2020 Adams 79 2,498 2 393.6 3% Ashland 21 1,691 1 133.7 5% Barron 273 5,920 3 603.3 1% Bayfield 21 1,832 1 140.1 5% Brown 4,100 47,909 52 1578.2 1% Buffalo 42 1,644 2 319.0 5% Burnett 21 1,531 1 137.6 5% Calumet 276 5,801 2 554.1 1% Chippewa 213 10,063 0 334.7 0% Clark 179 3,601 7 519.0 4% Columbia 233 9,399 1 409.1 0% Crawford 69 3,289 0 423.6 0% Dane 4,340 130,181 37 819.1 1% Dodge 743 15,903 5 846.5 1% Door 98 4,364 3 357.2 3% Douglas 145 4,845 0 334.1 0% Dunn 112 5,524 0 251.7 0% Eau Claire 531 14,107 4 515.6 1% Florence 6 616 0 138.3 0% Fond du Lac 584 14,520 6 570.8 1% Forest 59 955 4 654.2 7% Grant 332 8,759 14 640.6 4% Green 135 4,649 1 366.2 1% Green Lake 54 2,466 0 287.9 0% Iowa 68 3,505 0 287.9 0% Iron 73 1,157 1 1277.3 1% Jackson 50 5,207 1 243.8 2% Jefferson 581 12,827 5 686.3 1% Juneau 133 6,015 1 503.4 1% Kenosha 2,561 27,587 58 1521.4 2% Kewaunee 115 2,483 2 564.8 2% La Crosse 854 17,308 1 724.6 0% Lafayette 114 2,205 0 681.2 0% Langlade 51 2,170 1 266.1 2% Lincoln 66 3,279 0 237.0 0% Manitowoc 318 10,209 1 400.5 0% Marathon 605 12,607 7 447.3 1% Marinette 350 7,017 3 863.4 1% Marquette 75 2,000 1 493.2 1% Menominee 20 1,707 0 436.8 0% Milwaukee 20,175 181,929 450 2114.3 2% Monroe 234 7,147 2 514.3 1% Oconto 200 5,835 0 532.5 0% Oneida 96 4,518 0 271.6 0% Outagamie 1,158 25,175 13 626.8 1% Ozaukee 605 12,440 17 685.3 3% Pepin 42 981 0 578.4 0% Pierce 183 4,639 0 439.9 0% Polk 126 5,869 2 290.7 2% Portage 367 8,612 0 519.8 0% Price 25 1,826 0 185.3 0% Racine 3,343 43,801 78 1710.9 2% Richland 34 2,800 4 193.9 12% Rock 1,382 24,227 26 854.3 2% Rusk 16 1,283 1 112.8 6% Sauk 411 12,300 3 646.3 1% Sawyer 50 2,661 0 305.4 0% Shawano 168 6,198 0 409.7 0% Sheboygan 682 15,689 8 592.0 1% St. Croix 470 10,432 2 534.6 0% Taylor 59 1,770 0 289.8 0% Trempealeau 322 4,847 2 1093.8 1% Vernon 59 3,906 0 193.3 0% Vilas 40 2,278 0 185.2 0% Walworth 1,291 15,895 21 1253.2 2% Washburn 39 1,919 0 248.6 0% Washington 945 16,098 22 702.4 2% Waukesha 3,841 52,005 57 962.9 1% Waupaca 408 7,801 15 793.1 4% Waushara 112 5,228 0 464.4 0% Winnebago 1,094 26,370 18 643.8 2% Wood 263 9,155 1 358.9 0% Total 56,940 944,984 970 985.4 2%

