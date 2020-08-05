Wisconsin COVID-19 testing surpasses 1 million, deaths reach 970

WEDNESDAY 8/5/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 56,940 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 970 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 56,940 COVID-19 cases, 9,629 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 17,023 test results available today, 5.2 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 4 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 944,984 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 258 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,379 hospital beds, or 21 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,826, or 8.5 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 970 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases56,94056,056 (+884)
Active cases9,629 (16.9%)9,709
Recovered cases46,323 (81%)45,368
Negative cases944,984928,845 (+16,139)
Patients hospitalized258294 (-36)
COVID-19 patients in ICU96111 (-15)
Hospital beds available2,379 (21%)2,327
Ever hospitalized4,826 (8.5%)4,732 (+43)
COVID-19 deaths970 (1.7%)961 (+9)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/5/2020Negative as of 8/5/2020Deaths as of 8/5/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/5/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/5/2020
Adams792,4982393.63%
Ashland211,6911133.75%
Barron2735,9203603.31%
Bayfield211,8321140.15%
Brown4,10047,909521578.21%
Buffalo421,6442319.05%
Burnett211,5311137.65%
Calumet2765,8012554.11%
Chippewa21310,0630334.70%
Clark1793,6017519.04%
Columbia2339,3991409.10%
Crawford693,2890423.60%
Dane4,340130,18137819.11%
Dodge74315,9035846.51%
Door984,3643357.23%
Douglas1454,8450334.10%
Dunn1125,5240251.70%
Eau Claire53114,1074515.61%
Florence66160138.30%
Fond du Lac58414,5206570.81%
Forest599554654.27%
Grant3328,75914640.64%
Green1354,6491366.21%
Green Lake542,4660287.90%
Iowa683,5050287.90%
Iron731,15711277.31%
Jackson505,2071243.82%
Jefferson58112,8275686.31%
Juneau1336,0151503.41%
Kenosha2,56127,587581521.42%
Kewaunee1152,4832564.82%
La Crosse85417,3081724.60%
Lafayette1142,2050681.20%
Langlade512,1701266.12%
Lincoln663,2790237.00%
Manitowoc31810,2091400.50%
Marathon60512,6077447.31%
Marinette3507,0173863.41%
Marquette752,0001493.21%
Menominee201,7070436.80%
Milwaukee20,175181,9294502114.32%
Monroe2347,1472514.31%
Oconto2005,8350532.50%
Oneida964,5180271.60%
Outagamie1,15825,17513626.81%
Ozaukee60512,44017685.33%
Pepin429810578.40%
Pierce1834,6390439.90%
Polk1265,8692290.72%
Portage3678,6120519.80%
Price251,8260185.30%
Racine3,34343,801781710.92%
Richland342,8004193.912%
Rock1,38224,22726854.32%
Rusk161,2831112.86%
Sauk41112,3003646.31%
Sawyer502,6610305.40%
Shawano1686,1980409.70%
Sheboygan68215,6898592.01%
St. Croix47010,4322534.60%
Taylor591,7700289.80%
Trempealeau3224,84721093.81%
Vernon593,9060193.30%
Vilas402,2780185.20%
Walworth1,29115,895211253.22%
Washburn391,9190248.60%
Washington94516,09822702.42%
Waukesha3,84152,00557962.91%
Waupaca4087,80115793.14%
Waushara1125,2280464.40%
Winnebago1,09426,37018643.82%
Wood2639,1551358.90%
Total56,940944,984970985.42%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Month-to-month break down of new, total cases

