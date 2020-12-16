Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations near 200, with more in store

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top health official says nearly 200 health care workers in the state had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm also says no spike in coronavirus cases were reported following the Thanksgiving holiday, but urged people to continue to remain vigilant with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approaching.

Wisconsin’s case numbers spiked in mid-November and have been declining since. And while the numbers are trending in the right direction, and the vaccine is slowly being given to health care workers, Palm stressed that people still need to wear masks, keep a distance, frequently wash hands and avoid gatherings.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate