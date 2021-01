Wisconsin crosses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths, over 2k hospital beds available

TUESDAY 1/19/2021 1:49 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 524,402 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 5,512 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 24,700 (4.7%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 25,284 (4.8%) yesterday.

A total of 2,969,801 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,081 test results available today, 30.01% were positive. DHS says 2,445,399 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 875 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 209 are in an ICU. A total of 2,087 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Jan. 15, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 524,402 522,877 (+1,525) Active cases 24,700 (4.7%) 25,284 (4.8%) Recovered cases 494,029 (94.2%) 491,962 (94.1%) Negative tests 2,445,399 2,441,843 (+3,556) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 875 953 (-78) COVID-19 patients in ICU 209 227 (-18) Hospital beds available 2,087 (19%) 1,912 (+175) Ever hospitalized 23,244 (4.4%) 23,130 (+114) COVID-19 deaths 5,512 (1.1%) 5,470 (+42) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Jan. 19, a total of 779,800 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 473,300 vaccines have been ordered, with 100,100 in transit. DHS reports, 248,185 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with growing disease activity are Marinette, Outagamie, and Waupaca.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, and Winnebago are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.