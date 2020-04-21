Wisconsin Democrats call on Trump for more supplies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Democratic members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation are telling President Donald Trump that the federal government needs to do more to ensure that Wisconsin has the needed supplies to increase testing for coronavirus.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The letter comes ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a ventilator manufacturer in Madison on Tuesday.
The concerns from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan echo those made by governors, including Wisconsin’s Tony Evers.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
Pence was scheduled to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility to highlight the production of ventilators.
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak