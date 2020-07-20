Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports 12 active COVID-19 cases within DOC staff

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Data from comprehensive testing for COVID-19 at Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) institutions show that there are fewer than a dozen active coronavirus cases among those housed at DOC institutions.

DOC officials say its agency has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard since May to test all people and staff at its 37 facilities.

As of Monday afternoon, DOC reported nine active cases of the virus among those housed at DOC institutions and 12 active cases among DOC staff, including those who do not work in the institutions.

Authorities at the DOC released the breakdown of the testing numbers for those in DOC care:

24,395 total tests administered (combined DOC and National Guard administered)

296 positive cases (230 at one facility, Waupun Correctional Institution)

285 recovered positive cases

9 active positive cases

2 released positive case (tested positive before scheduled release date)

DOC officials also report the testing numbers for DOC staff are 95 positive cases, 83 recovered cases, and 12 active cases.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr shares, “We wish the numbers were even lower, but the relatively small number of active cases is a testament to the leadership of our Emergency Operations Command team and the work of staff in our facilities to protect the persons in our care.”

Officials say a second round of testing for DOC staff members will be conducted beginning this week.

“Mass testing has been a big part of our efforts, helping us identify asymptomatic individuals, more quickly isolate and quarantine them, and reduce the risk of transmission within our system. It would not have been possible without our partnership with the Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard, ” says Carr.

