Wisconsin Department of Corrections suspends admission to state prisons and juvenile facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that on March 23, all admissions to their state prisons and juvenile facilities will be suspended.

The DOC says, “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution as part of the statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).”

They continue, “The Department of Corrections (DOC) takes the responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care seriously, and continues to work with the Governor and other state and federal agencies on best practices to protect our staff and persons in our care.”

The DOC says they will continue to review this situation. Local 5 News will update this story as it develops.

