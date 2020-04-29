Wisconsin Department of Health Services provides more than $140,000 in food benefits to students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Wednesday that it is providing more than $140,000 million dollars in food benefits to students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DHS says more than 400,000 Wisconsin students received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program while attending school. Now that schools have been closed, the DHS is making sure these children still have access to food while at home.

The health department says students and their families will be covered for the months of April, May, and part of June with the food benefits.

DHS officials say the program is called Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) because the benefits will be put on cards for families to use to purchase food at grocery stores or farmer’s markets.

The administrator of the Division of Medicaid Services that will be coordinating the distribution of P-EBT benefits in Wisconsin, Jim Jones says,“Hunger has long term, detrimental effects on children’s development. Normally we can address the nutritional needs of our most vulnerable kids through working with food programs in schools, but the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted those efforts.”

He continues, “Just like children are having to learn at home, they are also having to eat at home, and we know that without these resources, some families can’t make ends meet.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says they are reaching out to families who are eligible for the program through direct messaging and mailed letters to let them know how to access their funds and for the families that are already part of benefit programs with the state, the funds will be placed on their QUEST cards or a dedicated P-EBT card.

The DHS reports that the families that are not currently participating in state benefits programs and are eligible will need to apply separately.

The DHS is also partnering with the Department of Public Instruction to spread the word to those families.

For more information about P-EBT food benefits and FoodShare click here.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak