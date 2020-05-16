Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say burning permits remain suspended

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Friday that burning permits remain suspended for debris piles, barrels, and grass or wooded areas.

DNR officials say as the continuation of this permit suspension is to ensure the public remains safe from potential wildfires.

The department notes that the spring season is a critical time for wildfires in Wisconsin to happen.

Natuaral Department officials confirm that the state has had nearly 130 wildfires in DNR protection areas in the month of May alone.

DNR officials report that debris burning is the number one cause of these wildfires and the suspension of burning permits helps eliminate that source of ignition.

The Department of Natural Resources states that fire control officials will continue to evaluate the statewide fire risk, resource availability, and state directives to determine when to lift the burning permit suspension.

The DNR continues to comply with Gov. Evers’ Executive Order relating to elevated wildfire conditions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent wildfires.

