Wisconsin Department of Transporation further restricts all in-person services at DMV Service Centers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Transportation (WisDOT) announces on Tuesday that it will further restrict in-person services at DMV Service Centers starting on April 8 due to COVID-19.

WisDOT officials say all in-person Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Customer Service Centers will close on Wednesday until further notice to protect customers and employees from the spread of coronavirus.

According to WisDOT, this action furthers the previous limitation of face-to-face services that began on March 23.

Officials say the service centers will be closed to all in-person transactions except the following services, which will be available by an appointment online, obtaining commercial driver licenses (CDL), voters needing identification who need to use the Identification card Petition Process, and residents who need a new drivers license or ID for voting.

WisDOT reports residents can make an appointment for one of these services while the Safer at Home order is in place by calling the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447. Services can also be completed by mail or through third-party providers.

