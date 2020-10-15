Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs at King prohibit non-essential visits after over 30 members test positive for COVID-19

KING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs at King reported on Thursday there are over 30 members of the King community who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In total, since our last report on Friday, we have had 27 members and 10 staff test positive for

coronavirus. Also, since that report, we’ve had 7 members and 15 staff recover. In total, we have

currently 48 members and 20 staff who have coronavirus. Today, we have 51 members in

quarantine in Stordock Hall. Unfortunately, we had a death related to the virus. This means we have had four deaths over the past three weeks that may be attributed to COVID-19,” says the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs.

Officials add those surrounding counties including Winnebago, Outagamie, Waushara, and Portage are all showing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

To help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs at King says they have implemented the following safety measures within its community when positive coronavirus cases arise:

Members with COVID-19 are moved to a quarantine area.

A very limited number of staff work with the infected members.

Staff follows the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health Services regarding contact tracing, additional testing, and quarantining others as necessary.

Staff diagnosed with COVID-19 must complete quarantine or test negative twice following their positive diagnosis.

King officials say they will be taking extra environmental safety precautions, such as cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, screening and monitoring members, staff, and visitors for COVID-19, as well as they will be prohibiting non-essential visits.

