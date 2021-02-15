Wisconsin DHS announces investment to help equity in the COVID-19 vaccine program

(WFRV) – The Department of Health Services has announced a large investment to help promote equity in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

The $6.1 million investment will support community-based organizations in raising awareness and access to the COVID-19 among communities. Half of the money will fund efforts to activate organizations to serve as messengers to build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers that would stop or slow down a person or group from getting the vaccine.

The remaining $3 million will go into current vaccine equity work being done by multiple organizations such as the Federally Qualified Health Centers and the Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

Applications for the grant program open February 15 and organizations that engage in work to reduce socioeconomic or health inequities across Wisconsin are encouraged to apply

