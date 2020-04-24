Wisconsin DHS begins reporting recovery status of coronavirus patients

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will now start reporting the number of Wisconsinites who have recovered from the coronavirus.

You've asked for #COVID19_WI recovery numbers, and they are now on our website. Look at all the case data: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/PX0fI5dglr — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 24, 2020

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, repeatedly stated that DHS would not report recovered cases because they were not tracked consistently.

On Friday, DHS announced it would add recovery statistics to its coronavirus tracking. Most counties had already begun reporting recoveries or patients out of isolation.

According to DHS, “the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

