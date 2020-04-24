1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin DHS begins reporting recovery status of coronavirus patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will now start reporting the number of Wisconsinites who have recovered from the coronavirus.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, repeatedly stated that DHS would not report recovered cases because they were not tracked consistently.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On Friday, DHS announced it would add recovery statistics to its coronavirus tracking. Most counties had already begun reporting recoveries or patients out of isolation.

According to DHS, “the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

  • Documentation of resolved symptoms
  • Documentation of release from public health isolation
  • 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

WFRV Local 5 will provide daily updates on recoveries as well as the total positive cases, negative tests, coronavirus-related deaths, and coronavirus patients hospitalized here.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"