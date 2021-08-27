Wisconsin DHS & DPI urge schools to follow COVID-19 guidelines

(WFRV) – Two Wisconsin government agencies are urging school districts to follow recently released guidance regarding COVID-19.

According to officials, COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are continuing to rise as the Delta variant reportedly represents almost all sequenced tests in the state. In addition to enrolling in the testing program, officials are recommending that all teachers, staff and eligible students get vaccinated and everyone wear masks indoors at school settings.

“As a parent planning for this school year, it’s great to see so many schools and districts taking steps to keep students, teachers, and staff safe by enrolling in our COVID-19 testing program. I encourage parents to sign those testing consent forms, and if you haven’t seen one yet, reach out to your schools and make sure they’re involved in the program,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) is also asking families to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible even outside of school settings.

The Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction says schools can use the joint guidance as a roadmap to help have a safe return.

“Districts and schools can use our joint guidance as a roadmap for a safe return to in-person schooling; the asks are simple, and the rewards are great,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly.

More information can be found on the DHS’s website.