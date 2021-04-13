Wisconsin DHS instructs vaccinators to stop giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid review

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that all Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine providers will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to a recent review of side effects.

Vaccine providers have been told to hold the vaccine as a pause will allow the CDC to determine if there are any future cases of a clotting disorder which was reported in six people throughout the United States. Those who have received the J & J vaccine should monitor themselves for the following symptoms:

severe headache

abdominal pain

leg pain

shortness of breath

Symptoms have occurred six to 13 days after people receive the vaccine. DHS does note that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to remain safe and they encourage everyone eligible to get the vaccine.