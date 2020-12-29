Wisconsin DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine page

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched its new COVID-19 vaccine data page on Tuesday morning.

Health officials say the page features summary metrics for allocation, shipment, and total vaccines administered, as well as a graph displaying the number of vaccinations administered per day.

DHS plans to update these visualizations at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.

“We are committed to providing the public with timely COVID-19 vaccine information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Even though we’re in the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program, it is important for Wisconsinites to know where we stand and highlight the unprecedented work being done by COVID-19 vaccinators across the state.”

As of Monday, Dec. 28, Wisconsin DHS reports that 40,850 doses of Pfizer and 6,306 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

DHS says they plan to expand the data displayed on this page as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, however, at this time, geographic and demographic vaccine data will not be publicly available to protect the privacy of people who are vaccinated during the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program.