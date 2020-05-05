Wisconsin DHS, National Guard participate in Tuesday afternoon briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s adjutant general, General Paul Knapp, and Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will participate in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the State Emergency Operations Center coronavirus response.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.

