Wisconsin DHS provides statewide COVID-19 vaccine report

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health of Health Services provided a report on Monday pertaining to COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

Wisconsin began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14, after receiving the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Shortly after the FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 22, with the first doses administered that same day.

As of Dec. 27, Wisconsin DHS reports the state’s vaccine data is as follows:

129,675 doses of Pfizer and 135,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.

39,501 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, including 35,595 doses of Pfizer and 3,905 doses of Moderna. One unspecified dose was administered in Wisconsin.

Health officials state, “Vaccinating entities are doing everything they can to administer COVID-19 vaccine quickly while prioritizing safety.”

On Monday Wisconsin DHS reported 472,153 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,711 total COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 2,808,684 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,171 test results available today, 25.82% were positive. DHS says 2,336,531 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

