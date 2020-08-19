Wisconsin DHS releases new tool to determine risk of COVID-19 exposure

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released a new tool to help Wisconsinites determine the risk of being exposed to coronavirus during different activities.

Officials say Wisconsin is seeing significant COVID-19 activity and data show this is partly due to activities like gatherings. DHS says data obtained from contact tracing calls indicate that the percent of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who reported attending a gathering, party, or other meet up with people outside their home in the past two weeks grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% of cases in June and 20% of cases in July.

The new tool, the Decision Tool for Individuals and Families, is intended to help Wisconsinites make safer choices.

“The safest choices are to stay home and wear a face covering when you are out,” said Governor Tony Evers. “At the same time, we know from the data that people are choosing to participate in activities that put themselves and others at risk, and we hope this tool will assist people in making safe choices. I understand the pull to see family and do the activities we love to do, but we also need to protect ourselves and each other as much as possible.”

The aim of the Decision Tool for Individuals and Families, according to DHS, is to help people assess risk and determine the best course of action to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe. By providing questions to consider, scenarios to think through, and the available evidence behind certain recommendations, the tool is designed to give Wisconsinites the necessary information to make choices that will help stop the spread.

“This tool is meant to empower people to choose safer activities whenever possible,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “All activities involve some level of risk, and depending on the individual participating and the community where the activity is located, that risk is evolving and multi-dimensional. This tool gives people additional questions to consider when making decisions about which activities to participate in.”

As of August 19, officials have confirmed 67,493 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

