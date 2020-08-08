Wisconsin DHS reports 1,165 new positive COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 8/8/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 59,933 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 996 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 59,933 COVID-19 cases, 9,636 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 13,162 test results available today, 8.9 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 7 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 986,945 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,046,878 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 311 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,236 hospital beds, or 19 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,980, or 8.3 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 996 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases59,93358,768 (+1,165)
Active cases9,636 (16.1%)9,516
Recovered cases49,283 (82.3%)48,244
Negative cases986,945974,948 (+11,997)
Patients hospitalized311296 (+15)
COVID-19 patients in ICU96101 (-5)
Hospital beds available2,236 (19%)2,564
Ever hospitalized4,980 (8.3%)4,930 (+50)
COVID-19 deaths996 (1.7%)990 (+6)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/8/2020Negative as of 8/8/2020Deaths as of 8/8/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/8/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/8/2020
Adams852,5882423.52%
Ashland241,7251152.74%
Barron2916,1093643.11%
Bayfield231,8651153.44%
Brown4,24050,378541632.11%
Buffalo431,6782326.65%
Burnett221,6281144.25%
Calumet3136,0612628.41%
Chippewa22710,3500356.70%
Clark1833,7267530.64%
Columbia2459,7351430.20%
Crawford743,3870454.30%
Dane4,492135,70738847.81%
Dodge80816,4625920.51%
Door1034,4753375.43%
Douglas1724,9780396.30%
Dunn1225,6830274.20%
Eau Claire57414,7324557.31%
Florence86320184.50%
Fond du Lac63515,0077620.61%
Forest599954654.27%
Grant3528,96015679.24%
Green1584,8631428.61%
Green Lake552,5400293.20%
Iowa793,6470334.50%
Iron741,17511294.81%
Jackson585,3641282.82%
Jefferson62413,2705737.11%
Juneau1376,1921518.61%
Kenosha2,65928,671601579.62%
Kewaunee1302,5672638.52%
La Crosse89617,8921760.30%
Lafayette1302,3130776.80%
Langlade632,2681328.72%
Lincoln683,3510244.20%
Manitowoc33210,6071418.10%
Marathon62913,4569465.01%
Marinette3877,2483954.71%
Marquette792,0881519.51%
Menominee221,7430480.50%
Milwaukee20,920192,7374562192.42%
Monroe2427,3172531.81%
Oconto2376,0460631.10%
Oneida1244,8080350.80%
Outagamie1,23626,13114669.01%
Ozaukee67612,92517765.73%
Pepin421,0070578.40%
Pierce2094,8152502.41%
Polk1316,0942302.22%
Portage4059,0420573.70%
Price331,8750244.60%
Racine3,49946,166781790.72%
Richland372,8914211.011%
Rock1,42524,88226880.92%
Rusk201,3531141.05%
Sauk43312,9733680.91%
Sawyer592,7460360.40%
Shawano1906,4030463.30%
Sheboygan74216,2789644.11%
St. Croix48510,7875551.71%
Taylor691,8900339.00%
Trempealeau3364,94221141.41%
Vernon623,9860203.20%
Vilas532,3760245.40%
Walworth1,31416,857231275.62%
Washburn452,0210286.80%
Washington1,03916,89622772.32%
Waukesha4,18854,491581049.91%
Waupaca4427,98115859.23%
Waushara1155,3461476.91%
Winnebago1,16427,27018685.02%
Wood2869,4971390.30%
Total59,933986,9459961037.22%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

