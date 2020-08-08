Wisconsin DHS reports 1,165 new positive COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 8/8/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 59,933 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 996 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 59,933 COVID-19 cases, 9,636 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 13,162 test results available today, 8.9 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 7 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 986,945 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,046,878 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 311 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,236 hospital beds, or 19 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,980, or 8.3 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 996 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 59,933 58,768 (+1,165) Active cases 9,636 (16.1%) 9,516 Recovered cases 49,283 (82.3%) 48,244 Negative cases 986,945 974,948 (+11,997) Patients hospitalized 311 296 (+15) COVID-19 patients in ICU 96 101 (-5) Hospital beds available 2,236 (19%) 2,564 Ever hospitalized 4,980 (8.3%) 4,930 (+50) COVID-19 deaths 996 (1.7%) 990 (+6)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/8/2020 Negative as of 8/8/2020 Deaths as of 8/8/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/8/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/8/2020 Adams 85 2,588 2 423.5 2% Ashland 24 1,725 1 152.7 4% Barron 291 6,109 3 643.1 1% Bayfield 23 1,865 1 153.4 4% Brown 4,240 50,378 54 1632.1 1% Buffalo 43 1,678 2 326.6 5% Burnett 22 1,628 1 144.2 5% Calumet 313 6,061 2 628.4 1% Chippewa 227 10,350 0 356.7 0% Clark 183 3,726 7 530.6 4% Columbia 245 9,735 1 430.2 0% Crawford 74 3,387 0 454.3 0% Dane 4,492 135,707 38 847.8 1% Dodge 808 16,462 5 920.5 1% Door 103 4,475 3 375.4 3% Douglas 172 4,978 0 396.3 0% Dunn 122 5,683 0 274.2 0% Eau Claire 574 14,732 4 557.3 1% Florence 8 632 0 184.5 0% Fond du Lac 635 15,007 7 620.6 1% Forest 59 995 4 654.2 7% Grant 352 8,960 15 679.2 4% Green 158 4,863 1 428.6 1% Green Lake 55 2,540 0 293.2 0% Iowa 79 3,647 0 334.5 0% Iron 74 1,175 1 1294.8 1% Jackson 58 5,364 1 282.8 2% Jefferson 624 13,270 5 737.1 1% Juneau 137 6,192 1 518.6 1% Kenosha 2,659 28,671 60 1579.6 2% Kewaunee 130 2,567 2 638.5 2% La Crosse 896 17,892 1 760.3 0% Lafayette 130 2,313 0 776.8 0% Langlade 63 2,268 1 328.7 2% Lincoln 68 3,351 0 244.2 0% Manitowoc 332 10,607 1 418.1 0% Marathon 629 13,456 9 465.0 1% Marinette 387 7,248 3 954.7 1% Marquette 79 2,088 1 519.5 1% Menominee 22 1,743 0 480.5 0% Milwaukee 20,920 192,737 456 2192.4 2% Monroe 242 7,317 2 531.8 1% Oconto 237 6,046 0 631.1 0% Oneida 124 4,808 0 350.8 0% Outagamie 1,236 26,131 14 669.0 1% Ozaukee 676 12,925 17 765.7 3% Pepin 42 1,007 0 578.4 0% Pierce 209 4,815 2 502.4 1% Polk 131 6,094 2 302.2 2% Portage 405 9,042 0 573.7 0% Price 33 1,875 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,499 46,166 78 1790.7 2% Richland 37 2,891 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,425 24,882 26 880.9 2% Rusk 20 1,353 1 141.0 5% Sauk 433 12,973 3 680.9 1% Sawyer 59 2,746 0 360.4 0% Shawano 190 6,403 0 463.3 0% Sheboygan 742 16,278 9 644.1 1% St. Croix 485 10,787 5 551.7 1% Taylor 69 1,890 0 339.0 0% Trempealeau 336 4,942 2 1141.4 1% Vernon 62 3,986 0 203.2 0% Vilas 53 2,376 0 245.4 0% Walworth 1,314 16,857 23 1275.6 2% Washburn 45 2,021 0 286.8 0% Washington 1,039 16,896 22 772.3 2% Waukesha 4,188 54,491 58 1049.9 1% Waupaca 442 7,981 15 859.2 3% Waushara 115 5,346 1 476.9 1% Winnebago 1,164 27,270 18 685.0 2% Wood 286 9,497 1 390.3 0% Total 59,933 986,945 996 1037.2 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

