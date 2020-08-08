Wisconsin DHS reports 1,165 new positive COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 8/8/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 59,933 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 996 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total 59,933 COVID-19 cases, 9,636 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 13,162 test results available today, 8.9 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 7 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 986,945 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,046,878 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 311 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,236 hospital beds, or 19 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 4,980, or 8.3 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 996 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|59,933
|58,768 (+1,165)
|Active cases
|9,636 (16.1%)
|9,516
|Recovered cases
|49,283 (82.3%)
|48,244
|Negative cases
|986,945
|974,948 (+11,997)
|Patients hospitalized
|311
|296 (+15)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|96
|101 (-5)
|Hospital beds available
|2,236 (19%)
|2,564
|Ever hospitalized
|4,980 (8.3%)
|4,930 (+50)
|COVID-19 deaths
|996 (1.7%)
|990 (+6)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/8/2020
|Negative as of 8/8/2020
|Deaths as of 8/8/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/8/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/8/2020
|Adams
|85
|2,588
|2
|423.5
|2%
|Ashland
|24
|1,725
|1
|152.7
|4%
|Barron
|291
|6,109
|3
|643.1
|1%
|Bayfield
|23
|1,865
|1
|153.4
|4%
|Brown
|4,240
|50,378
|54
|1632.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|43
|1,678
|2
|326.6
|5%
|Burnett
|22
|1,628
|1
|144.2
|5%
|Calumet
|313
|6,061
|2
|628.4
|1%
|Chippewa
|227
|10,350
|0
|356.7
|0%
|Clark
|183
|3,726
|7
|530.6
|4%
|Columbia
|245
|9,735
|1
|430.2
|0%
|Crawford
|74
|3,387
|0
|454.3
|0%
|Dane
|4,492
|135,707
|38
|847.8
|1%
|Dodge
|808
|16,462
|5
|920.5
|1%
|Door
|103
|4,475
|3
|375.4
|3%
|Douglas
|172
|4,978
|0
|396.3
|0%
|Dunn
|122
|5,683
|0
|274.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|574
|14,732
|4
|557.3
|1%
|Florence
|8
|632
|0
|184.5
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|635
|15,007
|7
|620.6
|1%
|Forest
|59
|995
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|352
|8,960
|15
|679.2
|4%
|Green
|158
|4,863
|1
|428.6
|1%
|Green Lake
|55
|2,540
|0
|293.2
|0%
|Iowa
|79
|3,647
|0
|334.5
|0%
|Iron
|74
|1,175
|1
|1294.8
|1%
|Jackson
|58
|5,364
|1
|282.8
|2%
|Jefferson
|624
|13,270
|5
|737.1
|1%
|Juneau
|137
|6,192
|1
|518.6
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,659
|28,671
|60
|1579.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|130
|2,567
|2
|638.5
|2%
|La Crosse
|896
|17,892
|1
|760.3
|0%
|Lafayette
|130
|2,313
|0
|776.8
|0%
|Langlade
|63
|2,268
|1
|328.7
|2%
|Lincoln
|68
|3,351
|0
|244.2
|0%
|Manitowoc
|332
|10,607
|1
|418.1
|0%
|Marathon
|629
|13,456
|9
|465.0
|1%
|Marinette
|387
|7,248
|3
|954.7
|1%
|Marquette
|79
|2,088
|1
|519.5
|1%
|Menominee
|22
|1,743
|0
|480.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|20,920
|192,737
|456
|2192.4
|2%
|Monroe
|242
|7,317
|2
|531.8
|1%
|Oconto
|237
|6,046
|0
|631.1
|0%
|Oneida
|124
|4,808
|0
|350.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,236
|26,131
|14
|669.0
|1%
|Ozaukee
|676
|12,925
|17
|765.7
|3%
|Pepin
|42
|1,007
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|209
|4,815
|2
|502.4
|1%
|Polk
|131
|6,094
|2
|302.2
|2%
|Portage
|405
|9,042
|0
|573.7
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,875
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,499
|46,166
|78
|1790.7
|2%
|Richland
|37
|2,891
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,425
|24,882
|26
|880.9
|2%
|Rusk
|20
|1,353
|1
|141.0
|5%
|Sauk
|433
|12,973
|3
|680.9
|1%
|Sawyer
|59
|2,746
|0
|360.4
|0%
|Shawano
|190
|6,403
|0
|463.3
|0%
|Sheboygan
|742
|16,278
|9
|644.1
|1%
|St. Croix
|485
|10,787
|5
|551.7
|1%
|Taylor
|69
|1,890
|0
|339.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|336
|4,942
|2
|1141.4
|1%
|Vernon
|62
|3,986
|0
|203.2
|0%
|Vilas
|53
|2,376
|0
|245.4
|0%
|Walworth
|1,314
|16,857
|23
|1275.6
|2%
|Washburn
|45
|2,021
|0
|286.8
|0%
|Washington
|1,039
|16,896
|22
|772.3
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,188
|54,491
|58
|1049.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|442
|7,981
|15
|859.2
|3%
|Waushara
|115
|5,346
|1
|476.9
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,164
|27,270
|18
|685.0
|2%
|Wood
|286
|9,497
|1
|390.3
|0%
|Total
|59,933
|986,945
|996
|1037.2
|2%