Wisconsin DHS reports 1,335 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 virus-related deaths

MONDAY 12/28/2020 1:47 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 472,153 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,711 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 28,912 (6.1%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 29,791 (6.3%) yesterday.

A total of 2,808,684 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,171 test results available today, 25.82% were positive. DHS says 2,336,531 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,088 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 239 are in an ICU. A total of 2,386 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 472,153 470,818 (+1,335) Active cases 28,912 (6.1%) 29,791 (6.3%) Recovered cases 438,394 (92.9%) 436,233 (92.7%) Negative tests 2,336,531 2,332,695 (+3,836) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (+0) Patients hospitalized 1,088 1,089 (-1) COVID-19 patients in ICU 239 240 (-1) Hospital beds available 2,386 2,437 (-51) Ever hospitalized 20,911 (4.4%) 20,829 (+82) COVID-19 deaths 4,711 4,692 (+19) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

