Wisconsin DHS reports 1,832 new positive COVD-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SUNDAY 1/10/2021 1:47 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 506,890 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 5,157 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 28,735 (5.7%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 53,881 (10.7%) yesterday.

A total of 2,908,626 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 7,462 test results available today, 24.55% were positive. DHS says 2,401,736 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 1,054 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 242 are in an ICU. A total of 1,915 hospital beds, or 17% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Jan. 1, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases506,890505,058 (+1,832)
Active cases28,735 (5.7%)53,881 (10.7%)
Recovered cases472,862 (93.3%)445,886 (88.3%)
Negative tests2,401,7362,396,106 (+5,630)
Patients at alternate care facility00 (+0)
Patients hospitalized1,0541,054 (+0)
COVID-19 patients in ICU242242 (+0)
Hospital beds available1,915 (17%)1,915 (+0)
Ever hospitalized22,378 (4.4%)22,326 (+52)
COVID-19 deaths5,157 (1.0%)5,155 (+2)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Jan. 5, a total of 420,200 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 266,675 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 85,609 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 64,674 were Pfizer, and 20,935 were Moderna.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with growing disease activity are Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Outagamie.

Door, Kewaunee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake, Marinette, and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

