Wisconsin DHS reports 1,865 new positive COVID-19 cases, lowest number of cases reported in 5 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNDAY 10/4/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 132,663 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,377 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 24,264, or 18.3%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 24,035, or 18.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 10,815 test results available today, 17.24% were positive. Yesterday, 20.53% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,465,713 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,598,376 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 692 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 200 are in an ICU. A total of 2,190 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,377 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases132,663130,798 (+1,865)
Active cases24,264 (18.3%)24,035 (18.4%)
Recovered cases107,004 (80.7%)105,373 (80.6%)
Negative cases1,465,7131,456,763 (+8,950)
Patients hospitalized692663 (+29)
COVID-19 patients in ICU200181 (+19)
Hospital beds available2,190 (19%)2,185 (+5)
Ever hospitalized7,646 (5.8%)7,588 (+58)
COVID-19 deaths1,377(1%)1,372 (+5)
Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 9-23: Looking ahead to the Falcons

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5