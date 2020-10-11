Wisconsin DHS reports 2,676 new positive COVID-19, keeping consistent with three-day downward trend

SUNDAY 10/11/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 150,236 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,465 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 28,988, or 19.3%, are active, according to DHS, up from 28,201, or 19.1%, yesterday.
Of the 10,247 test results available today, 26.11% were positive. Yesterday, 19.06% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,537,877 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,688,113 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday, a total of 870 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 232 are in an ICU. A total of 1,850 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin has seen 1,465 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|150,236
|147,560 (+2,676)
|Active cases
|28,988 (19.3%)
|28,201 (19.1%)
|Recovered cases
|119,747 (79.7%)
|117,865 (79.9%)
|Negative cases
|1,537,877
|1,530,306 (+7,571)
|Patients hospitalized
|870
|876 (-6)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|232
|229 (+3)
|Hospital beds available
|1,850 (16%)
|1,885 (-35)
|Ever hospitalized
|8,398 (5.6%)
|8,319(+79)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,465 (1%)
|1,458 (+7)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin DHS reports 2,676 new positive COVID-19, keeping consistent with three-day downward trend
- Appleton farm market vendors fairing well during pandemic
- Appleton P.D. search for missing 17-year-old Appleton teen
- Fiber farm frolic held Sunday, all about Alpacas
- Wesley Heating & Cooling donates free furnace to Green Bay family