Wisconsin DHS reports 3,675 new positive COVID-19 cases, 84 additional virus-related deaths

SATURDAY 12/19/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 455,351 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,399 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 38,351 (8.4%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 38,892 (8.6%) yesterday.

A total of 2,743,682 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 10,876 test results available today, 33.79% were positive. DHS says 2,288,331 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,330 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 290 are in an ICU. A total of 1,865 hospital beds, or 17% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from eight yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 455,351 451,676 (+3,675) Active cases 38,351 (8.4%) 38,892 (8.6%) Recovered cases 412,499 (90.6%) 408,367 (90.4%) Negative tests 2,288,331 2,281,130 (+7,201) Patients at alternate care facility 6 8 (-2) Patients hospitalized 1,330 1,363 (-33) COVID-19 patients in ICU 290 298 (-8) Hospital beds available 1,865 (17%) 1,741 (+124) Ever hospitalized 20,052 (4.4%) 19,930 (+122) COVID-19 deaths 4,399 (1.0%) 4,315 (+84) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, Menominee County is reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

Kewaunee County is experiencing very high case activity levels and a growing trajectory in disease activity.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.