Wisconsin DHS reports 3,831 new positive COVID-19 cases and 22 new virus-related deaths

SUNDAY 11/29/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 384,701 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 3,307 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 69,894, or 18.2%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 70,753, or 18.6%, yesterday.

Of the 9,511 test results available today, 40.28% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,143,790 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,528,491 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,843 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 400 are in an ICU. A total of 1,984 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from eight yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 3,307, total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, DHS reports that 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties – including almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties – are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown County is experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waushara counties were reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, and Waupaca, last week, reported shrinking disease activity.

Waupaca, and Waushara counties, reporting very high COVID-19 activity levels, are reporting a shrinking trajectory.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

